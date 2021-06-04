Somehow, we’ve made it to June, and Netflix is still providing plentiful content to welcome some early summer vibes. Genre fans should feel particularly satisfied this week because Sweet Tooth is here with not only a dystopian fantasy (that feels much less bleak than most dystopian tales) but also a comic-book adaptation that isn’t about superpowered beings. Robert Downey Jr.’s producing, too, which is a bonus, and anime lovers will be very pleased to see a double-dose film of one of the biggest breakthrough “mainstream” anime series of all time. There’s more too, so dig into the top picks that we’ve earmarked for you.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Sweet Tooth: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming on 6/4)

Team Downey (Robert Jr. and Susan) brings us this awe-inspiring story based upon a comic-book (that ran under DC’s Vertigo imprint) by creator Jeff Lemire, who whipped up a post-apocalyptic fairytale about what happens when a great sickness (which is poorly dealt with by humans) ends with a miracle. In this case, this would be the appearance of “hybrids,” babies who are born half-human and half-animal, and we’ll meet a young deer-boy, Gus, (Christian Convery), who teams up with a reluctant protector, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), for a cross-country quest. The comic has been described as “Mad Max Meets Bambi,” and Will Forte also plays a pivotal role. You’re in for a real (sweet) treat if you surrender to this adventure.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Season 1 (Netflix film streaming on 6/2)

This double-dose anime film takes place with the scattered Sailor Guardians attempting to bring light back after a total solar eclipse gives way to a dark power. All of this takes place when Tokyo’s seeing the annual cherry blossom bloom, so the visuals should be extra magical.

Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet (Netflix film streaming on 6/4)

Sir David Attenborough apparently hasn’t narrated enough new projects over the past year, so here he is with the latest from the team who made the Our Planet series and David Attenborough – A Life On Our Planet. The film takes us through the journey to achieve humanity’s greatest scientific discovery, and how we must preserve and not exceed planetary thresholds to secure humanity’s future.

Dancing Queens (Netflix film streaming on 6/3)

This follows a 20-something young woman (with dancing aspirations) who begins cleaning a drag club called Queens. There, her talent is discovered, and as the synopsis teases, “where there’s a will, there’s a way.” I think we can guess where the story goes from there.

Carnival (Netflix film streaming on 6/2)

A digital influencer is devastated when her boyfriend not only cheats, but video evidence of the betrayal goes viral. In the aftermath, she uses her connections to snag an all-inclusive trip for her best-friends group to take a Salvador trip to Carnival.