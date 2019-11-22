We’re deep into the month of November, and Netflix is delivering some festive holiday content and another helping of royal intrigue. Olivia Colman tries on the crown for size in season three of the Netflix royal drama, replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth. And Vanessa Hudgens stars in another Christmas flick, this one involving time travel and medieval knights. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of November 22.

The Crown: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 11/17)

The show returns for its third season, and its first look at a Queen Elizabeth not played by actress Claire Foy. Instead, Academy Award winner Olivia Colman steps into the Queen’s pumps, navigating her reign during the 1960s, a turbulent time for the monarchy as the country went bankrupt and new political adversaries emerged. Along with Coleman, Helena Bonham Carter joins the cast as Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, while Tobias Menzies plays an aged Prince Phillip, who’s probably still the worst.

Add To Netflix Queue

The Knight Before Christmas (Netflix film streaming 11/21)

Vanessa Hudgens brings us another feel-good holiday romp. This one involves medieval knights, time travel, and of course, romance. Hudgens plays a modern woman, who nearly runs over an actual 16th-century knight with her Prius and must then help him figure out how to return to his time. But not before she teaches him about radios and grocery stores. You know, modern-day sorcery.

Add To Netflix Queue

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 11/16/19

Suffragette

Avail. 11/17/19

The Crown: Season 3

Avail. 11/19/19

Iliza: Unveiled

Avail. 11/20/19

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Dream/Killer Lorena

Avail. 11/21/19

The Knight Before Christmas

Avail. 11/22/19

Dino Girl Gauko

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

The Dragon Prince: Season 3

High Seas: Season 2

Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3

Mon frère

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

Narcoworld: Dope Stories

Nobody’s Looking

Singapore Social

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 11/23/19

The Red Road: Season 1-2

Leaving 11/25/19

Boyhood

Leaving 11/29/19

Coco