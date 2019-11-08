Netflix brings back a hit British comedy series and a choose-you-own-Trump-jokes special from Seth Meyers this week. The End of the F***ing World season two picks up a couple of years after that cliffhanger ending with Alyssa (Jessica Barden) working to forget her crime spree and the boy that goes along with it, but she’s got more problems to worry about when someone from her past comes back to haunt her. And Seth Meyers is giving fans the choice to skip the political jokes in his new special to get to the good stuff — stories of parenting mishaps and babies being born in apartment lobbies.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of November 8th.

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2

The darkly comedic Bonnie & Clyde tale comes back for more this week on Netflix. Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther reprise their roles as the star-crossed loners who ended last season with a bloody cliffhanger. No spoilers for that certain character’s fate here, but we pick up two years later with Alyssa, who’s trying to live a normal life, and a new character named Bonnie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Naomi Ackie) who’s making that goal pretty impossible.

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

The most noteworthy thing about Seth Meyer’s new Netflix special may be that there’s a “Skip Trump Jokes” button you can use any time you need an out, but most of the laughs in this aren’t political. In fact, Meyers gets real about parenting and that disastrous birth story — his wife went into labor in the lobby of their building — mining the humor from the most ridiculous happenings of his everyday life.