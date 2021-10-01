Crank up those furnaces in a few parts of the country, for fall’s kicking into gear for many of us, or at least some cooler temperatures. If you’re wisely staying home already (and even if you’re simply considering getting back into the practice), then Netflix has you covered this week with new TV selections. An A-lister thriller movie, a documentary about one of the biggest pop stars of all time, and a heartbreaking limited series are all ready to roll for the binging.

Among the many options? You’ll be able to settle in for an unpredictable ride with Jake Gyllenhaal, and go behind the curtain for Netflix’s version of the Britney Spears story. Some foreign thrillers await, too, along with a romcom and a project starring Margaret Qualley, who happens to be Andie MacDowell’s daughter, but you might also remember her as a breakout star of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. And a fresh crop of movies arrives on October 1, so get ready to rewatch The Karate Kid ahead of Cobra Kai Season 4 and Ghost ahead of Halloween. There’s too much here for you to possibly watch in one week, and that’s a fantastic dilemma to have.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

The Guilty (Netflix film streaming 10/1)

Jake Gyllenhaal plays an 911 emergency dispatch operator who walks into a situation that he thinks he’s prepared for, but he has no idea… or does he? This movie’s a remake of a Danish film of the same name, and if you’re not familiar with that work (or perhaps even if you are), you aren’t ready for this. The story takes place during one morning; however, it’ll feel like an eternity for Jake’s character.

Britney Vs Spears (Netflix film streaming 8/29)

Every streaming service is in on the Britney game these days, and Netflix is taking a stab at what really happened during the long, sordid history of the infamous conservatorship. Not only will this documentary paint a tragic portrait of a young woman who became trapped in her fame and family, but there’s also a shocking timeline to be unraveled here while, in real life, the pop singer moves toward (hopeful) autonomy.

MAID (Netflix limited series streaming 10/1)

Margaret Qualley (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) stars in this heartbreaking adaptation of Stephanie Land’s New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. This will, clearly, be a difficult watch, but Qualley’s raw portrayal (of a woman who flees an abusive relationship to go through exceedingly difficult times to break the cycle for her daughter) yields a burgeoning star.

URL

Diana: The Musical (Netflix special streaming 10/1)

On the heels of even more The Crown Emmy wins (it’s almost cruel to other contenders at this point), here’s the streaming debut (which undoubtedly also finds inspiration in Hamilton success on Disney+) ahead of this production’s official Broadway debut to shine even more of a light on Princess Diana’s legacy. Unfortunately, the secrecy so far means that we can’t make promises on quality, but this is almost guaranteed to get a rise out of Piers Morgan, so that’s a virtue in its own right.

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (Netflix special streaming 8/30)

Rob Lowe brings his handsome to dig into the history and evolution of the most notorious clichés in Hollywood. Expect a plethora of guests to stop by, including Florence Pugh, along with screeners and critics and academics, all of whom deliver their takes on “meet-cutes” and “ladies running in stilettos.” Yes, there’s a “Wilhelm Scream” section, too.