Netflix

We’re diving deeper into the month of October and that means more horror, more gore, and even more nightmares. The series adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s Gothic horror novel, The Haunting of Hill House, lands on the streaming platform this week, giving us a terrifying mix of trauma and vengeful ghosts. And if you’re in the mood for the more light-hearted fare, Dan Stevens and Michael Sheen star in a Netflix original about cults and blood sacrifices that sounds like a lot of fun. Just kidding, this month is all doom and gloom folks. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of October 12th.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Apostle (Netflix original film streaming October 12th)

Legion’s Dan Stevens stars in this horror thriller about a missionary, haunted by his past, who must infiltrate a mysterious cult to save his estranged sister. Yeah, there’s a lot going on here, but with Michael Sheen as the big bad and Stevens giving us a tic-heavy performance a-la David Haller, you can’t accuse this movie of being uninteresting.

The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix original series streaming October 12th)

This Gothic horror adaptation follows a family of five siblings who move into a haunted mansion with the hope of flipping it. Instead, they’re haunted by spirits and vengeful ghosts that wreak havoc on their perfectly put-together lives. Carla Gugino, Michael Huisman, and Elizabeth Reaser star as members of the Crain family who move into a notoriously creepy house and reap the consequences for the rest of their lives. It’s terrifying, sure, but this show is also a thoughtful look at trauma and how people move past it.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 10/6/18

Little Things: Season 1

Avail. 10/8/18

Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond

Avail. 10/9/18

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4

Avail. 10/10/18

22 July

Pacto de Sangue

Avail. 10/11/18

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Schitt’s Creek: Season 4

Avail 10/12/18

Apostle

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

FightWorld

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell–

The Haunting of Hill House

The Kindergarten Teacher

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 10/13/18:

The Nut Job

Leaving 10/14/18:

About a Boy: Seasons 1-2

The Babadook

Leaving 10/17/18:

Donnie Darko