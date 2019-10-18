Netflix drops two original movies this week with some big names attached. First up is the Steven Soderbergh drama The Laundromat starring Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman. The film follows a widow investigating a couple of crooks but really, do you need any more incentive to watch past that casting sheet? Next is a dark comedy starring Paul Rudd as a depressed family man and the clone of that depressed family man who’s much better at, well, everything.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix this week of October 18th.

The Laundromat (Netflix film streaming 10/18)

Steven Soderbergh’s star-studded Netflix drama lands this week. The film follows a widow (Meryl f*cking Streep) who investigates insurance fraud, a chase that leads her down to Panama City where a couple of crooked lawyers (played by Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas) are getting rich by exploiting the financial system. Oldman sports a deliciously over-the-top accent, and Streep seems out for blood, so this should be good.

Living With Yourself (Netflix series streaming 10/18)

The only thing better than a series starring Paul Rudd is a movie starring two Paul Rudds. The funnyman leads this new original show while playing a man named Miles, who seems pretty dissatisfied with his life so far. After agreeing to participate in a medical trial that promises a better, more successful life, Miles is left with a practically perfect doppelganger intent on taking his family from him. It’s dark and weird, and did we mention the two Paul Rudds?