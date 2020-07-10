Here’s Everything New On Netflix This Week, Including ‘The Old Guard’

Netflix drops a prestige drama and a new twist on the action-comic-book genre this week. Charlize Theron stars in a different kind of superhero story with The Old Guard, a movie that follows a supernatural group of mercenaries as they take on a dangerous new threat. And Cate Blanchett plays a cult leader in Stateless, which might be one of the better drama offerings from the streamer in recent years.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of July 10.

The Old Guard (Netflix film streaming 7/10)

Charlize Theron heads up this inventive action flick based on a best-selling graphic novel. Theron plays Andy, the leader of a covert group of immortal mercenaries who’ve lived centuries in the shadows, fighting off the worst of humankind. When they’re group is exposed, and their abilities come to light, Theron and her team face a new threat, one hoping to weaponize their powers for their own gain.

Stateless (Netflix original streaming 7/8)

Cate Blanchett plays a cult leader in this prestige drama from Netflix. Based on a true story, the show follows the story of a white woman named Sofie (The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski), who finds herself drawn to a group of fanatics, betrayed, and then tossed in an Australian immigration detention center. The story of how she escapes touches on everything from mental health to anti-immigrant sentiment and the plight of refugees, and it’s a thrilling watch.