Netflix closes out the month of September with a couple of Ryan Murphy shows, and not much more original content (giving you some time to catch up on things).

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Platt star in the political dark comedy about a kid who will do anything to win his school’s election in The Politician, while Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange return for another season of American Horror Story. This one takes on the apocalypse and the son of Satan so, you know, it’s a wild ride. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of September 27.

The Politician (Netflix series streaming 9/27)

Ryan Murphy’s first project for Netflix is this dark comedy series starring Pitch Perfect’s Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Jessica Lange, and Gwyneth Paltrow. The show follows Platt’s uber-ambitious Payton Hobart, a prep-school rich kid with dreams of becoming president of the United States one day. But first, he’s got to win his school’s ultra-competitive class election, and his campaign includes recruiting a cancer-stricken running mate, blackmail, betrayal, and all the drama you’d expect from a Murphy production. It’s like if Glee met Election, so expect messy storylines and over-the-top acting, but also, a completely bingeable experience.