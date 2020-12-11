Netflix is giving fans a good mix of genres to choose from with this week’s lineup. First is Ryan Murphy’s musical spectacular, The Prom. It’s got a who’s-who call sheet — everyone from Meryl Streep to Nicole Kidman and Keegan-Michael Key is in this thing — and a heartfelt story that survives the more outrageous Broadway bits. Then there’s Jessica Chastain’s under-the-radar spy thriller, Ava, which sees her kicking a** and taking names alongside Colin Farrell and John Malkovitch.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

The Prom (Netflix film streaming 12/11)

Ryan Murphy’s bedazzled Broadway adaptation lands on Netflix this week to give us over-the-top musical numbers from the likes of Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden. The story focuses on a teenage girl from a small town who’s barred from attending prom with his girlfriend — because, well, people are bigots. In swoops Streep’s aging starlet and Corden as her dandy sidekick. They intend to help the town see the light of inclusion and acceptance while rehabbing their own suffering image. It’s gaudy, full of glitter, but it’s got a good message, and really, what else are you watching right now?

Ava (film streaming 12/7)

Did you know Jessica Chastain put out a movie this year? Us neither. But her spy action-thriller just landed on Netflix — blame the pandemic we guess — and it looks like a good primer for her next espionage venture which should come early next year. In this globetrotting romp, Chastain plays an assassin who’s double-crossed by her handler (Colin Farrell) and goes on the run to clear her name and reunite with her estranged family. The plot gets a little too thick rather quickly but there are some good performances in there from the likes of the two leads and John Malkovich.