Netflix

This week is a busy one when it comes to Netflix originals.

The streaming platform is dropping two new seasons of a pair of fan-favorite shows and a long-awaited documentary that’s sparked a streaming war with one of its competitors. First up is season two of Marvel’s The Punisher. The show might be on its last leg but Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle seems determined to go out fighting. Grace and Frankie has better survival odds — the series has already been picked up for season six — but Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have to deal with some problems of their own this season. Finally, Netflix’s Fyre documentary hopes to be a more compelling expose on the music fest disaster than its Hulu counterpart, which released just a few days earlier. Of course, it can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of January 18th.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Punisher: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 1/18)

Jon Bernthal returns as the a**kicking vigilante for the second season of Marvel’s The Punisher. This may well be the show’s final run considering the fact that Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist got the ax from Netflix not too long ago, so enjoy the gory fight scenes and bloody standoffs while you can, folks. Frank Castle is officially off the government’s radar come season two, and it looks like he might try to start a new life for himself before bad guys come knocking, and his old buddy Billy Russo (Ben Barnes) returns to get revenge.

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix documentary streaming 1/18)

Sure, most of the talk around Netflix’s Fyre documentary has stemmed from Hulu’s decision to drop a similar doc on the doomed music fest just a few days ahead of schedule, but even if you’ve already witnessed the madness of this real-life horror story you should see it again on Netflix. Hulu’s Fyre Fraud feels like more of a thinkpiece directed at the millennials who were suckered into buying tickets to a luxurious music fest on a secluded island in the Bahamas. Netflix’s Fyre does a better job of placing you in the action, giving you a real feel for the chaos and an understanding of how so many people could’ve been roped into this doomed venture.

Grace and Frankie: Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 1/18)

We already know we’re getting a sixth season of Grace and Frankie but first, season five must be dealt with. The two women decide to adopt a give no f*cks attitude in this latest installment after their kids band together to sell their house with consent from the aging adults. Grace and Frankie basically declare squatters’ rights while pursuing their individual passions, getting high on edibles, and sparking new romances.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 1/15/19

Revenger

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

Avail. 1/16/19

American Gangster

Avail 1/17/19

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Avail 1/18/19

The Punisher: Season 2

Carmen Sandiego

Close

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

GIRL

Grace and Frankie: Season 5

IO

Soni

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 1/19/19

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring