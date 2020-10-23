Netflix is still pouring out the movies and TV shows to binge this week, and we’re here to help you feel out what deserves a spot in your queue.

Godless director Scott Frank’s new meditation on what it means to be a champion is one of those picks. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and a stellar supporting cast, the series is impressively intense and a slam-dunk bingewatch. There’s also new spooky mysteries from a Netflix revival series, a Rebecca movie remake, and more from the one and only David Letterman. You can’t go wrong by picking at least a few of these for the weekend.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix this week of Oct. 23.

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix series streaming 10/23)

Yes, this is essentially a chess drama, but it’s a surprisingly interesting and tightly paced season worth binging. It’s also a meditation upon addiction and danger and what it means to be a champion, all wrapped up in a coming-of-age tale about a boozy chess grandmaster in the making. As fictional prodigy Beth Harmon, Anya Taylor-Joy’s piercing gaze is here to demonstrate how a board game can look like a battlefield in Scott Frank’s adaptation of the Walter Tevis novel. The supporting cast, including Marielle Heller as a tragic 1950s housewife, Moses Ingram as a kickass childhood friend, and Harry Melling and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as gameplay rivals, is also incredible.

Unsolved Mysteries: Vol. 2 (Netflix series streaming 10/19)

Following a successful summer revival, the second batch of cold-case deep dives are here to spook the hell out of you. We ranked the six episodes — which include a mysterious death in a luxury hotel, the disappearance and murder of a Washington insider, and a mass haunting following a tsunami — that invite citizen detectives to do their thing. This reinvigorated take on the classic series comes from the original creators (Cosgrove/Meurer Productions), who teamed up with the Stranger Things production company (21 Laps Entertainment), and hopefully, some justice and closure can be found for victims’ families.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix series streaming 10/21)

The venerable former late-night TV host returns for Season 3 episodes. This brand new crop of deep-dive conversations will feature Dave Chappelle talking about weed, along with Robert Downey Jr., Kim Kardashian West, Lizzo, and more.

Rebecca (Netflix film streaming 10/21)

Rebecca (Netflix film) — Armie Hammer and Lily James star in this fresh adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel. Underneath it all, the film’s a psychological thriller about a bride who finds herself living in the shadow of a wealthy man’s first wife, the Rebecca of the title, after a high-speed courtship in Monte Carlo.