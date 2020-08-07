Netflix drops the final season of a fan-favorite sci-fi series this week, along with a look at America’s problematic immigration system. First up is The Rain, a Danish drama that imagines the end of the world due to a deadly virus. A little too on the nose? Maybe. If you can’t stomach that fictional storyline, though, there is an interesting docuseries on America’s immigration policies and the government organizations that enforce them.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of August 7.

Immigration Nation (Netflix docuseries streaming 8/3)

This timely, six-part docuseries arrives on Netflix to give audiences an inside look at the struggle faced by some of the country’s most vulnerable communities. Back in 2017, filmmakers Christina Clusiau and Shaul Schwarz were granted access by Leaders of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to shoot footage for the doc, but apparently, they’ve been fighting with the government ever since to actually release what they captured on camera. The show follows the legal saga of a handful of detained immigrants as they fight for citizenship.

The Rain: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 8/6)

The final season of this Danish apocalyptic series lands on Netflix this week and with it, hopefully, a way to save the world. The siblings are still fighting over how to do that with a deadly virus that kills instantly wreaking havoc on the planet. Rasmus is now Patient Zero, and Simone just wants to play hero, but they’ll have to work together if they want to make it out alive.