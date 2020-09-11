Netflix kicks off the month of September with a bit of a weirder lineup than we’re used to. A hybrid-doc warning us of the dangers of social media is here to convince us to put down our phones — and appreciate Vincent Kartheiser’s post-Mad Men trajectory — while The Babysitter gets a terrifying sequel that doesn’t feel quite as fun as the original.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of September 10.
The Social Dilemma (Netflix film streaming 9/9)
Yes, we’re struggling to survive a pandemic, climate change, and a truly incompetent government but this new docu-hybrid is here to remind us that Facebook is probably worse than all of that. Vincent Kartheiser (yes, Pete Campbell from Mad Men) plays an A.I. controlling the brain of a kid named Ben in the fictionalized portion of this film, directing him on which emojis to send and how to sext with a girl at the dinner table. Meanwhile, the doc side of things interviews big names in the tech world — people who invented the like button, the “more of this” video watching feature on Youtube, etc — to understand why they regret their creations and fear where we’re headed with this new social media age. It’s all bizarre and also, completely on-brand for 2020.
The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix film streaming 9/10)
This sequel to Netflix’s campy The Babysitter feels more over-the-top and less-fun than its predecessor but if you’re trying to get into the Halloween mood a bit early this year, it’s an ok watch. Cole is now a high school junior target by the same whacky cult intent on using him for a blood ritual. Bella Thorne plays the leader of that now-dead group, but they’ve got some new enemies to contend with, and even more horrors to try to survive.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 9/7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher
Record of Youth
Waiting for “Superman”
Avail. 9/8
StarBeam: Season 2
Avail. 9/9
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give
Get Organized with The Home Edit
La Línea: Shadow of Narco
Mignonnes / Cuties
The Social Dilemma
Avail. 9/10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Gift: Season 2
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles
Julie and the Phantoms
Avail. 9/11
The Duchess
Family Business: Season 2
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 9/14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving 9/15
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Leaving 9/16
The Witch
Leaving 9/17
Train to Busan