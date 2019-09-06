Netflix drops a dramatic limited series and a handful of blockbusters to kick off the month of September. First up is Sacha Baron Cohen in The Spy, a series based on a true story about an Israeli spy. The ninth season of The Walking Dead arrives to say goodbye to Rick Grimes and usher in a new era on the zombie show. And fantasy fans can rejoice because Netflix is bringing back two Lord of the Rings flicks to binge.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of September 6th.

The Spy (Netflix min-series streaming 9/6)

Sacha Baron Cohen dons a new identity in this serious limited series for Netflix, but it comes with noticeably fewer laughs than his more famous characters. That’s because Cohen inhabits the identity of an Israeli intelligence agent named Eli Cohen, who served undercover for years in ’60s era Syria assuming the name Kamel Amin Thaabet. Cohen (the operative, not the actor) posed as a wealthy importer/exporter who infiltrated the highest echelons of Syrian government during a dangerous period for the two countries and Cohen (the actor, not the operative) does a bang-up job of delivering his most serious performance to date in this war-time thriller.