Netflix

In February, Netflix is for lovers … of really great original TV shows.

The streaming platform is giving subscribers plenty to keep them busy during the week of romance, with a handful of fun Netflix and Chill types that should make up for any forgotten Valentine’s Day plans, or not, it’s your love life. Figure it out. While you do, may we suggest binge-watching the latest superhero series, The Umbrella Academy, a show that’s as far from Marvel as you can get but still fun as hell? Or, if politics are your thing, add a bit of humor to your news with the second volume of Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act.

We know it can be tough keeping up with everything that deserves to be binged at the moment, so here’s a rundown of what’s new, and what’s leaving Netflix the week of February 15th.

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix series streaming 2/15)

If you like your superhero shows weird, then this comic book adaptation from the brain of Gerard Way — yes, the lead singer of My Chemical Romance Gerard Way — is for you. It follows seven orphans, all born on the same day to mothers who weren’t expecting. They each have strange abilities — time-traveling, super strength, the power to bend reality through rumors, etc — but they’re bogged down by some serious family issues. Really, the selling point of the show is the dysfunctional family dynamics. There are kids with addiction problems, a grown man whose body has been replaced with that of an ape, a robot for a mom, and a talking monkey for a butler. Ultimately, they all have to work together to prevent the end of the world and to avoid a time-traveling assassin played by Mary J. Blige. The Avengers this is not.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Netflix series streaming 2/10)

The former Daily Show correspondent is back for another round of biting, insightful commentary laced with his unique brand of humor. If you thought the controversy over his pulled Saudi Arabia episode would somehow scare him off controversial topics, rest assured, Hasan Minhaj gives no sh*ts. He’s back, taking on entire nations like China and its censorship problem, all while poking fun at his own upbringing and America at large.

Dating Around (Netflix series streaming 2/14)

There are plenty of trashy dating shows on TV right now but Netflix’s latest reality series stand-out, mostly because it’s at least attempting to offer a genuine look at the joys and trials of dating in the modern world. Each bachelor or bachelorette goes on a series of dates, all in the same setting just with the partners switched. Some make connections, some don’t, but the series swaps rose ceremonies and lavish trips for a more intimate vibe, taxi confessionals, and the awkward, inimitable experience of making a connection with someone.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 2/9/19

The Break: Season 2

Avail. 2/10/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)

Avail. 2/11/19

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine

Little Women

Avail. 2/14/19

Dating Around

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Avail. 2/15/19

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy

The Breaker Upperers

The Dragon Prince: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Yucatan

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 2/19/19

Disney’s Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 2/20/19

Piranha