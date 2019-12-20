Netflix delivers a highly-anticipated fantasy epic this week that might just be the replacement Game of Thrones fans have been waiting for. Henry Cavill stars in The Witcher, an adventure drama based on a series of books about a monster hunter named Geralt who has a date with destiny, whether he wants it or not. Action-packed, full of interesting characters and layered world-building, it’s Netflix’s next great binge-watch, so get on board now. And for those looking for more realistic drama, The Two Popes arrives to give us a fictionalized reimagining of one of the greatest moments in the history of the Catholic Church.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of December 20.

The Witcher (Netflix series streaming 12/20)

Henry Cavill leads this fantasy epic based on a best-selling series of books and a popular video game franchise. The expectations are high, but they’re more than exceeded by Cavill, who plays a mutated monster hunter named Geralt. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich laid out for us the changes she made from page to screen, introducing key characters like the sorceress Yennefer and the destined princess Ciri early on, changes that take this show to the next level. It’s a cross between a police procedural and a Lord Of The Rings-style adventure. You’ll love it. Trust us.

The Two Popes (Netflix film streaming 12/20)

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce turn in two terrific performances as the two popes of this fictionalized, biographical comedy. Hopkins plays Pope Benedict XVI, a man struggling with his leadership role during a particularly tumultuous time for the Catholic Church. Pryce plays Cardinal Bergoglio, who is destined to one day become the current Pope Francis, but in this film, he’s disillusioned with the Church and requests to retire from service. The two men banter and spar over the span of a few days, challenging each others’ faith and belief in the system. It’s awards bait sure, but it’s also some of the best work from two of Hollywood’s most capable actors.