Even with an already extensive archive of shows and movies, it seems like every week, a wide variety of titles come to Netflix, along with a few that end up disappearing. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of June 8th, including one of the most fun Marvel entries, the conclusion to a beloved Netflix series, and a bingeable British detective show.

Thor: Ragnarok (streaming 6/5)

We should all be grateful that Netflix and Disney are still on friendly terms despite Disney’s upcoming competing streaming service. Doctor Strange, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, and Captain America: Civil War are all available to watch (although Civil War is on its way out at the end of the month), and this week, Thor: Ragnarok joined the ranks. The third vehicle for the God (/Lord) of Thunder rightfully embraces the humor and playfulness of the world, even when it’s on the brink of destruction. Ragnarok replaces the largely hollow villains and forgettable CGI antics of the first two Thor films with the buddy comedy we didn’t even know we needed and Jeff Goldblum. It’s hilarious and lends itself well to a casual weekend rewatch.

Sense8 Series Finale (streaming 6/8)

Sense8 was a confusing, expensive, emotionally charging show, and when the plug was pulled on the series last year, the outcry from its niche group of fans was definitely heard. Thankfully, Netflix delivered on giving the series a proper series finale. Now if we can just get that Pushing Daisies finale.

Marcella Season 2 (streaming 6/8)

After her seemingly happy marriage falls apart, Marcella Backland (Anna Friel) goes back to work as a detective and attempts to solve a series of murders. She’s hiding a secret, though, that she suffers from stress-induced blackouts, a secret that puts her right in the middle of with her investigation after her husband’s lover is found dead. While the first season didn’t quite reach the highs of similar British detective shows like Luther and Broadchurch, Marcella is a solid watch for fans of the genre, largely thanks to the strong work from Friel in portraying the violent, emotionally conflicted protagonist.