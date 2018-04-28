Netflix

Even with an already extensive archive of shows and movies, it seems like every week, a wide variety of titles come to Netflix, along with a few that end up disappearing. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of April 28th, including the second season of a Brazilian dystopic series and a mini-series examining the life of Bobby Kennedy. Also, as we’re approaching the end of the month, there’s another slew of Netflix deletions, so get to binging.

Bobby Kennedy For President, Season 1 (all episodes streaming 4/27)

Although the intro makes this series look like the next season of True Detective, Netflix’s Bobby Kennedy For President is a thorough and thoughtful look into the life and death of Bobby Kennedy. Through four episodes comprised of archival footage and recent interviews, we’re shown the career of a man trying to make change, from the days running John F. Kennedy’s campaign to his assassination during the 1968 presidential primaries. It’s worth a watch for the history junkie and those unfamiliar with his life.

3%, Season 2 (all episodes streaming 4/27)

The sci-fi topic of a physical and metaphorical barrier separating life in an idyllic utopia and desperate slums has been explored in more than one entity, but 3% manages to make it interesting. Season 1 of the Brazilian Netflix show followed a group of strangers trying to pass “The Process,” a series of complicated tests and challenges that mean the difference between living in a flourishing city or returning to your impoverished life. With only 3% of the challengers making their way through the tests, it gets pretty cut-throat, and each contender having their own motivations and goals. It’s an interesting concept, one that will prove more interesting moving into its second season.

The Week Of, (Netflix film streaming 4/27)

No, it’s not a spinoff of HBO’s The Night Of. Yes, it is another Netflix movie from Adam Sandler, this one co-starring Chris Rock with both comedians as fathers a soon-to-be-married bride and groom.

Leaving: Goodfellas (5/1)

Let’s take a moment of silence for the daunting list of titles leaving Netflix in May, Goodfellas being one of the standouts. Martin Scorsese’s crime drama still reigns as one of the best mobster movies of all time, and it was streamable on Netflix for a few months. If you haven’t ever gotten around to watching it, you have a few days left.