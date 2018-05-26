Netflix

Even with an already extensive archive of shows and movies, it seems like every week, a wide variety of titles come to Netflix, along with a few that end up disappearing. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of May 26th, including a joint special from two comedy legends and a new season of a documentary series on the toys we grew up on. As we’re approaching the end of the month, there’s also a slew of Netflix deletions, so it’s your last shot at catching some great titles.

The Toys That Made Us, Season 2 (all episodes streaming 5/25)

Toys are a strange thing. They can unlock a child’s imagination or an adult’s nostalgia simply by them holding cheap plastic and making unrealistic gun sound effects. Netflix once again takes us on an in-depth look into the toys that have stuck around the longest, making an impression on generation after generation for decades. Moving on from Star Wars, Barbie, He-Man, and G.I. Joe, Season 2 examines Star Trek, Transformers, Lego, Hello Kitty. It’s a playful, enthusiastic series that embraces what unites the young and young at heart.

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life, (streaming 5/25)

Is it possible that the youth of today aren’t familiar with the genius of Steve Martin and Martin Short? It’s a depressing thought. It seems like the two iconic comedians knew that releasing a new special on Netflix would help people remember their skill (and undoubtedly get a big paycheck). Two of the Three Amigos take to the stage for musical numbers, good-natured ribbing, and walks down memory lane. While the special doesn’t re-invent comedy or anything, the pair have still got it, and fans will get more than a couple laughs.

Ibiza, (streaming 5/25)

A PR rep (Gillian Jacobs) and her best friends (Vanessa Bayer and Phoebe Robinson) traverse the streets and drugs of Spain, on the hunt for a DJ missed connection (Richard Madden aka Robb Stark). It’s…ok, if you’re looking for some uncomplicated humor and plot turns, with Jacobs and Bayer doing their best with what they’ve got.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 5/20/18

Some Kind of Beautiful

Avail. 5/21/18

Señora Acero: Season 4

Avail. 5/22/18

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shooter: Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/23/18

Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/24/18

Fauda: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Survivors Guide to Prison

Avail. 5/25/18

Ibiza — NETFLIX FILM

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trollhunters: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/26/18

Sara’s Notebook — NETFLIX FILM

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 5/30/18

Disney’s The Jungle Book

Leaving 6/1/18:

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

Leaving 6/2/18:

Shark Men: Season 3