Netflix delivers a powerhouse drama based on a true story with this week’s premiere of Unbelievable. The series, which stars Toni Collette, Meritt Weaver, and Kaitlyn Dever, is part true-crime mystery, part heartbreaking reenactment as we follow two detectives on their hunt for a serial rapist and a young teen victimized in increasingly disturbing ways. If that’s too heavy, enjoy the outrageous antics of the Gallagher clan as season nine of Shameless drops, or have a laugh at Bill Burr’s new comedy special.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of September 13th.

Unbelievable (Netflix series streaming 9/13)

Toni Collette, Merritt Weaver, and Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever star in this mini-series that covers some heavy material. Dever plays Marie, a young woman charged with lying about her sexual assault. Collette and Weaver play the lone female detectives who become invested in her case and search for the truth while trying to prevent her rapist from striking again. It’s an interesting look at how we process trauma, and it’s held up by some powerhouse performances.

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Netflix special streaming 9/10)

Bill Burr returns to Netflix for a new comedy special where he tackles everything from feminism and the #MeToo movement to the rise of machines and the history of blow-up dolls. Burr’s his usually antagonistic self, daring the audience to laugh at jokes while fully expecting them to take offense at some of his riskier material, but you get the sense that with more life and experience under his belt, he’s learning to take criticism of his comedy better than some of his peers.

Shameless: Season 9 (series streaming 9/10)

The shows ninth season ends with the exit of Emmy Rossum’s Fiona, a character who’s had her fair share of struggles in and out of the Gallagher household. Before she leaves, Fiona breaks things off with a shady boyfriend and has a few hard-earned epiphanies as her father continues to trash his life, and her siblings each pursue their own dreams.