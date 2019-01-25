Netflix

Netflix is bidding farewell to one of its best original comedies this week.

The final episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt close out the month of January. It’s been a wild, strange ride watching the bubbly bunker-survivor make her way in the Big Apple. Maybe a movie happens, maybe it doesn’t, but the streaming platform has given the show a fitting farewell this week. If goodbyes are just too painful for you, a couple of original films might take your mind off things. John Goodman stars in the British drama Black Earth Rising, and Mads Mikkelsen plays an aging assassin with a score to settle in Polar.

Here’s a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of January 25th.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 1/25)

The second half of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s final season is here. There are rumors of a potential movie to wrap the series up, but for now, we’ve got the remaining six episodes to look forward to. Kimmy’s going all in with her new job at Giztoob, climbing the corporate ladder and trying to figure out why heels were invented. Meanwhile, Jacqueline has her hands full managing Titus. The series ends on a fittingly joyful note, touching on current cultural issues with the same humor and positivity it’s had in seasons past, but the show also takes risks in its final run, giving us themed episodes, longer running times, and a proper goodbye for its titular spunky heroine.

Black Earth Rising (Netflix film streaming 1/25)

Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel stars in this geopolitical drama about a young woman grappling with the harsh reality of her traumatic past. Coel plays Kate Ashby, a Tutsi survivor the Rwandan genocide who is adopted by a British family. As she comes of age, she struggles to find where she fits in and to understand what happened to her as a child. John Goodman makes an appearance as human rights lawyer, and things get even more complicated when Kate’s adoptive mother decides to put a Tutsi leader on trial for war crimes. It’s an intriguing story if done right, and it’s got a stellar cast to back it up.

Polar (Netflix film streaming 1/25)

Mads Mikkelsen stars in this John Wick-esque hitman saga about a soon-to-be-retired assassin who’s roped back into the game. Mikkelsen is Duncan Vizla, a top-of-his-game killer longing for a retirement that should come in just a couple of weeks. He’s old, he’s weary, he’s seen too much death, but when his boss contacts him with one last job, Duncan senses a trap — the company doesn’t have the funds to pays his pension, so the logical next step is to just off their employees. He befriends a traumatized young woman (Vanessa Hudgens) and another veteran hitman (a karaoke-singing Richard Dreyfuss) along the way, but you can guess how this thing ends.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 1/21/19

Justice

Avail. 1/24/19

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Avail. 1/25/19

Animas

Black Earth Rising

Club de Cuervos: Season 4

Kingdom

Medici: The Magnificent

Polar

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 Part 2

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 2/1/19

Black Dynamite

Bride of Chucky

Children of Men

Clerks

Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Ella Enchanted

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4

Queer as Folk: The Final Season

Shaun of the Dead

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Ultimatum

Woman in Gold