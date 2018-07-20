Netflix

Summer might be winding down, but Netflix is determined to keep our roster full of binge-able shows and original films until Fall arrives. The streaming platform is building upon its Emmy-nominated slate this week with some truly out-there titles, like a travel docu-series with places no one would want on their bucket list and a trailer-park comedy starring David Spade. Of course, it can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new on Netflix this week of July 20th. And thankfully, nothing is getting purged from Netflix’s library this week, so binge at your leisure.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dark Tourist (series streaming 7/20)

David Farrier, the guy behind Tickled — a movie that explores the dark underworld of a sexual fetish — is making himself uncomfortable once again for his art. The director’s new travel docuseries sees him scouring the globe for the most dangerous, macabre destinations that people often trek to. A “dark tourist” is one that prefers radiation-soaked ghost haunts and violent South American jungles to palm trees and Parisian walking tours. Farrier attempts to become one, traveling to uninhabitable, inhospitable locales to find out why people are drawn to the dark and forbidden nature of these places. It’s a fascinating ride, even if you probably won’t add any of these spots to your bucket list.

Father of the Year (film streaming 7/20)

David Spade plays the worst parental figure imaginable in this coming-of-age comedy. Spade takes on Wayne, a trailer-park trash kind of guy who tries to impress his son Ben (Joey Bragg) by challenging a fellow dad in a fist fight. Of course, that backfires, causing the two to be arrested, Ben to lose his high-paying job in New York, and the two forced to clean up the mess the made. Spade as a drunken deadbeat fully game to do nude stunt work is fun to watch, even if the premise of this one is a bit worn out.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 7/20/18

Amazing Interiors (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Dark Tourist (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Father of the Year (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)