Even with an already extensive archive of shows and movies, it seems like every week, a wide variety of titles come to Netflix, along with a few that end up disappearing. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of April 21st, including a movie about an estranged father and son reconnecting, a documentary about the would-be female astronauts of 1961, and a comedy special from an expectant married couple.

Kodachrome (film streaming 4/20)

Who doesn’t love a good road trip movie? The same people who don’t like movies about making music, shooting photography, and fathers and son begrudgingly trying to mend their relationship. The film follows Jason Sudeikis as a down-on-his-luck, sarcastic record label exec, his even more down-on-his-luck, more sarcastic photographer (Ed Harris), and a well-meaning nurse (Elizabeth Olsen), on a journey to the last photo lab that develops Kodachrome film. It’s a surprisingly touching movie, as evidenced by the conversation Uproxx‘s Mike Ryan had with Sudeikis.

The Honeymoon Stand-Up Special (comedy special streaming 4/17)

While comedian Natasha Leggero certainly isn’t the first comedian to perform while very pregnant, she might be the first pregnant comedian to put out a joint special with her husband Moshe Kasher where they say mean things to their kid. Even with so many stand-up options on Netflix, it’s an interesting take with darkly fresh humor.

Mercury 13 (film streaming 4/20)

In what would probably make a great double featue 2016’s Hidden Figures, which took a look at the female African-American mathematicians who helped make U.S. space travel possible, this new Netflix documentary highlights the hopeful female pilots who nearly took that journey into space. The film follows the women today as they reminisce about the love of flying and traces their dreams that were squashed by sexism, a little-seen ugly side of the missions we all know.