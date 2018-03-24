Netflix

It seems like every week, a wide variety of titles come to Netflix, along with a few that end up disappearing. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix this week of March 24th, including sophomore seasons of Netflix originals about stand-up and zombieism. Here are some highlights that debuted in the past week.

Santa Clarita Diet, Season 2 (all episodes streaming 3/23)

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant return as a partially zombiefied realtor and the at times horrified husband that loves her. It’s an extremely quirky and campy show from the mind of executive producer Victor Fresco (Better Off Ted, Andy Richter Controls The Universe). With those names behind it, it’s a shame its first season didn’t quite live up to its potential. It’s still a unique, easily bingeable dark comedy with a solid supporting cast, and Season 2 looks like it’ll be no different.

The Standups, Season 2 (all episodes streaming 3/20)

Netflix continues to beef up their never-ending array of stand-up choices with The Standups, which consists of six quasi-recognizable comedians performing 30-minute sets. It hits that sweet spot of just long enough to keep the audience laughing while not dragging in a bloated 80-minute special. With performers such as Aparna Nancherla (Corporate, Master Of None) and Kyle Kinane (the voice of Comedy Central), it fills the void of cable cutters who grew up watching half-hour stand-up specials and are still looking to test the waters on new comedians.

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight For Justice (streaming 3/20)

This 2016 documentary chronicles the fight of one woman against the federal government by way of a massive class action lawsuit consisting of Native American tribes who’ve seen their land, money, and dignity stripped away for a century. Diving deep into a bleak, ongoing chapter of American history, 100 Years defines the fine details of just how horribly these tribes have been treated and how nearly insurmountable their struggle has been for so long. It’s a heavy story, but it’s a deeply important one.

Game Over, Man! (streaming 3/23)

It’s been a whole year since Workaholics ended, so the reunion of its leads (Adam Devine, Anders Holm, and Blake Anderson) in the Netflix’s Game Over, Man! couldn’t come any sooner. Three underachieving slackers (guess who plays them) must rise to the occasion and be heroes when terrorists take hostages in their hotel. It was undoubtedly pitched as Workaholics meets Die Hard — the trailer pretty much comes out and says it — so it’s worth catching for some dumb fun.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 3/19/18

In Search of Fellini

Avail. 3/20/18

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice

The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/21/18

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Avail. 3/23/18

Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Layla M. — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/24/18

Red Trees

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 3/26/18

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Leaving 3/29/18

The Gates: Season 1

Leaving 3/30/18

Life in Pieces: Season 1

Leaving 3/31/18

Awake: Season 1

Bordertown: Season 1

Breakout Kings: Season 2

Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1

Friends with Benefits: Season 1

In Like Flint

Lights Out: Season 1

Rosewood: Season 1

Salem: Seasons 2-3

Small Shots: Season 1

The Awakening

The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2

The Chicago Code: Season 1

The Crazy Ones: Season 1

The Finder: Season 1

The Good Son

Traffic Light: Season 1