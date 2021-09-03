This year (the second such one in recent memory) won’t stop throwing up obstacles, so if you’ve about had it with reality, you’re in at least a little bit of luck. Netflix knows that every distraction possible is needed right now to help everyone escape from current situations, and boy, the streaming service is pulling out the stops. Yes, things get somewhat serious this week with a couple of 9/11-retrospective entries (one starring Batman himself, Michael Keaton, to help make things right) on tap. However, some revelry is in order with an animated series full of kick-ass secret agents, and there’s the latest entry in a sports-documentary docuseries as well. Finally, there’s the love-to-hate factor involved with a new Marie Kondo show, which might actually inspire you to throw away some sh*t that’s bogging you down, and a silly movie that will make you forget everything, so let’s get down to binging.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Worth (Netflix film streaming 9/3)

This based-on-true-events movie follows the inception of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, as led by a Congress-appointed attorney, Kenneth Feinberg, who’s portrayed by Michael Keaton. He’s up against an antagonistic Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), who’s in mourning of his own accord and must come to grips with the value of compassion. Amy Ryan plays Feinberg’s most powerful executive attorney, and overall, the film examines how humans must come together to recognize the power of empathy.

Q-Force (Netflix series streaming 9/2)

A misfit gathering of LGBTQ+ intelligence-agency geniuses come together at the behest of Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary. He came out as gay within the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), only to be relegated to West Hollywood, where he showed everyone what happens when a fired-up agent goes rogue. Eventually, the whole Q-Force transforms into Active Secret Agents status, but first, they’re tasked with dealing with Agent Buck, a straight-dude within their ranks.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Netflix docuseries streaming 9/1)

This five-part docuseries marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a timely examination of the War in Afghanistan and what, exactly, really led the war on terror to our current moment in history. Expect interviews from U.S. military veterans and Afghanistan National Army soldiers, along with Taliban commanders, and government officials from both the U.S. and the Afghan government. As well, 9/11 survivor voices will reverberate as the world continues to reflect upon how that day altered the globe forever.

UNTOLD: Crime & Penalties (Netflix film streaming 8/31)

A trash magnate who’s in deep with the mob decides to buy a hockey team as a gift for his teenage son, who’s obsessed with The Mighty Ducks. This really happened in 2004 at the hand of Jimmy Galante — allegedly the inspiration for The Sopranos — who launched the Trashers team in Connecticut. Somehow, hockey collides here with pro wrestling, and everything went off the rails to the point where the FBI had to shut things down.

Sparking Joy: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 8/31)

Marie Kondo’s here to help you throw out your sh*t with abandon and transform your life in the process. This time, though, Kondo’s moving past home organization and into businesses and relationships, in order to prove that throwing out your sh*t can have surprising results throughout all facets in life. She’ll also give us a glimpse into her own family life, which hopefully will have a slight touch of messiness to offer? You gotta live a little, Kondo.

Afterlife of the Party (Netflix film streaming 9/1)

Victoria Justice portrays a social butterfly who dies during her birthday week, and she unexpectedly receives a second chance to make things right in order to secure her position (according to the Netflix synopsis) “into the big VIP room in the sky.”