Netflix wraps up the month of December, the year of 2019, the entire decade, with two shows that perfectly encapsulate these strange, dark times. First up is the stalker drama You which sees star Penn Badgley heading to Los Angeles to find another girlfriend to murder. And for comedy fans, John Mulaney is recruiting some child actors for a improv-heavy comedy special that’s both heartwarmingly optimistic and surprisingly dark. Let the weird, fun, nightmarish binge-watching begin.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of December 27th.
You: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 12/26)
Our favorite stalker/serial killer returns this week with Penn Badgley’s Joe jetting to the West Coast and setting his sights on a new love interest. Or victim. Really, who can tell? Joe changes his identity to blend in with the L.A. crowd and to escape his past which seems to be intent on ruining his new relationship with a girl named Love (Hill House star Victoria Pedretti). Love’s brother and an unwelcomed face from Joe’s past meddle in their increasingly intense relationship but the real fun here is in watching Badgley chew up screen time as a guy with a terrifying psychotic streak.
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix special streaming 12/24)
Comedian John Mulaney delivers another brilliantly off-kilter comedy special for Netflix, this time paying tribute to children’s programming of the past with Mulaney and some friends paling around with kids for most of the 70-minute run-time. Jake Gyllenhaal gets deliciously weird as Mr. Music, and there’s a tween talk show with Richard Kind, but it’s Mulaney, who foregoes a script for honest, insightful, darkly comedic convos with these kids that really shines here.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 12/22
Private Practice: Season 1-6
Avail. 12/23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Avail. 12/24
Carole & Tuesday: Part 2
Como caído del cielo
Crash Landing on You
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Lost in Space: Season 2
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2
Avail. 12/25
Sweetheart
Avail. 12/26
The App
Le Bazar de la Charité
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
You: Season 2
Avail. 12/27
The Gift
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
The Secret Life of Pets 2
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 12/31
About a Boy
Billy Elliot
Black Hawk Down
Christmas with the Kranks
Daddy Day Care
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Frasier: Season 1-10
Frasier: The Final Season
Jackie Brown
Leap Year
Mona Lisa Smile
Pulp Fiction
Rain Man
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Schindler’s List
Tears of the Sun
The Crow
The Dark Crystal
The Pink Panther
Wet Hot American Summer
White Christmas
Winter’s Bone
XXX: State of the Union