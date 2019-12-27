Netflix wraps up the month of December, the year of 2019, the entire decade, with two shows that perfectly encapsulate these strange, dark times. First up is the stalker drama You which sees star Penn Badgley heading to Los Angeles to find another girlfriend to murder. And for comedy fans, John Mulaney is recruiting some child actors for a improv-heavy comedy special that’s both heartwarmingly optimistic and surprisingly dark. Let the weird, fun, nightmarish binge-watching begin.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of December 27th.

You: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 12/26)

Our favorite stalker/serial killer returns this week with Penn Badgley’s Joe jetting to the West Coast and setting his sights on a new love interest. Or victim. Really, who can tell? Joe changes his identity to blend in with the L.A. crowd and to escape his past which seems to be intent on ruining his new relationship with a girl named Love (Hill House star Victoria Pedretti). Love’s brother and an unwelcomed face from Joe’s past meddle in their increasingly intense relationship but the real fun here is in watching Badgley chew up screen time as a guy with a terrifying psychotic streak.

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix special streaming 12/24)

Comedian John Mulaney delivers another brilliantly off-kilter comedy special for Netflix, this time paying tribute to children’s programming of the past with Mulaney and some friends paling around with kids for most of the 70-minute run-time. Jake Gyllenhaal gets deliciously weird as Mr. Music, and there’s a tween talk show with Richard Kind, but it’s Mulaney, who foregoes a script for honest, insightful, darkly comedic convos with these kids that really shines here.