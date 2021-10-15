This is the spookiest of all seasons, but let’s face it: the streaming services have been cranking out the Halloween-themed content for weeks already, and maybe you wanna pace yourself a bit (and set straight-up horror aside) before the big day? Luckily, Netflix is fully here for you for that endeavor. This week, one of the most deliciously dark shows on TV, You starring Penn Badgley, returns to put the “D” into Dysfunction. Stalker Joe’s marriage is forged in homicidal tendencies, and we’ll see if he can get his sh*t together. Next up, Noomi Rapace plays half of a similarly afflicted couple in an entirely different setting. Both are very dark selections, so would you like to lighten up as well?

Fortunately, a humanity-affirming documentary has you covered, along with some fluffiness with the return of The Babysitters Club. There’s also an anime film and a historical drama, and if you’re a Shameless fan who hasn’t caught up with the final (Fiona-less) season, it’s time to binge some high Gallagher drama.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

You: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 10/15)

Nothing says (twisted) family bonding like two parents digging a grave for their murder victims while an infant sits in his car seat and does his best to amuse himself. Yikes. From the looks of things, this show somehow manages to sustain its own gimmick after a second season of barely containing its own crazy (and careening off a cliff). Near the end of that sophomore round, Stalker Joe (Penn Badgley) found himself trapped in a relationship with a woman, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), who’s just as homicidal (if not more) as he is. Naturally, it seemed that Joe didn’t quite learn his lesson by the end of the season, and we saw him noticing that he’s got an attractive neighbor that perhaps he might stalk. This sounds like a good time for the ghost of Beck to deliver a lecture, and who knows what shall happen there, but in the Season 3 trailer, Joe appears to be scared out of his mind. (Good!) Love definitely has the upper hand, or so it appears, but Joe’s awfully nervous that his kid will follow in his parents’ footsteps.

The Trip (Netflix film streaming 10/15)

Noomi Rapace plays one half of a married couple who can’t remember why they ever loved each other. He’s a director, and she’s an actress, and both have failed heavily (even in soap operas) over the past handful of years. There might be infidelity involved, and there are definitely personality issues on both sides, and then they end up taking a weekend in the woods at an isolated cabin. Will either of them be able to emerge alive, and if not, will one take out the other? Or maybe they’ll reconcile, who knows! Crikey.

The Baby-Sitter’s Club: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 10/11)

The updated dramedy series continues to adapt the best-selling Ann M. Martin books to follow friendships that evolve through the opening of a babysitting business. New members arrive, along with new lessons and new journeys, but thank god that they always remember what’s most important.

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (Netflix film streaming 10/13)

This documentary poses an unlikely idea: did the pandemic really bring us together, as much as it’s torn humanity apart? Listen up for the argument that unsung heroes are pushing us toward a collectively brighter future.

Bright: Samurai Soul (Netflix film streaming 10/13)

This anime movie takes place in between the Shogunate’s fall and the Meiji era’s rise, all while a wandering ronin and an orc (who’s working toward redemption) meet up with a young elf girl, and they all take a journey toward the land of the elves. In the process, they must evade a shady organization who aims to take the elf’s wand and use it to resurrect the Dark Lord’s power.

The Forgotten Battle (Netflix film streaming 10/15)

Allies are facing off against the German army in 1944 in Zeeland. There’s flooding and all sorts of other hardships involved when three young lives intersect, possibly forever. There’s a Dutch boy on the German side, an English glider pilot on the Allies’ side, and a Zeeland girl who picked up with the resistance. All three must make decisions not only for themselves but for the whole of humanity and with a mind toward freedom for all in the future.

Karma’s World (Netflix series streaming 10/15)

Karma Grant, an aspiring rapper with loads of talent and an enormous heart, leads this story with all manner of empathy, which fuels her songwriting. Soon enough, she’s whipping out passionate rhymes that are spiked with humor. She’s harnessing the power of words and music and hopes to influence generations (including her own) to come.