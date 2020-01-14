The ‘New Pope’ Popedown: A Bird Stole The Pope’s Speech!

The New Pope Popedown is a list of the five craziest and/or most notable things that happened in each episode of HBO’s ‘The New Pope,’ ranked from least to most crazy and/or notable. Like a countdown, but with popes.

5. Welcome back, sweet blasphemous program

Three things are important to know right off the jump. The first is that Pope Pius — aka Lenny Belardo aka The Young Pope, as played by Jude Law — is in a coma as a result of the heart attack he suffered at the end of the first season, which aired over three years ago and, no, there will be no slow-walking this to bring you back up to speed. You just have to hop on this jet ski as it’s whizzing by the pier. Pope Lenny has had three heart transplants and none of them have taken and so he’s being cared for in a makeshift ICU inside the Vatican that is guarded by a glowing neon cross.

The second thing you need to know is that people are freaking out about the first thing. Crowds outside and around the world holding vigils and chanting his name and starting to turn him into an idol. The nun who is taking care of him in the neon ICU is also a bit… bothered about it. I’m sorry. Maybe bothered isn’t the right word. Perhaps you can help me. I’m looking for a word to represent “after she got done bathing him, she laid down next to his bed, held three fingers in the air, and then used those three fingers to pleasure herself to climax next to the comatose pope.” Horny. Maybe the word I’m looking for is horny.

The third thing you need to know is that all of that happened before the opening credits, which were set to a pounding techno Billie Eilish soundalike song and featured over a dozen nuns writhing in sultry harmony under a flashing and glowing second neon cross.

Welcome back, television show. I missed you dearly.

4. A bird stole the pope’s big speech!

This will be easier to cover via bullet points. Please try to follow me here.