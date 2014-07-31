New Production Photos Confirm Continued Decomposition Of Walkers In The 5th Season Of ‘The Walking Dead’

The reason why The Walking Dead is more than just a zombie show, it’s the highest rated show on the goddamn television, is largely because of Greg Nicotero. The four-time Emmy winner (and seven-time nominee) is the special-effects supervisor on The Walking Dead, and he is why the series can do close ups on zombies. Nobody does what Greg Nicotero does better than Greg Nicotero does it.
One of my favorite details about The Walking Dead is that Nicotero also ensures that, in each subsequent season of The Walking Dead, the zombies look more and more decomposed. It’s that attention to detail that really matters, and having seen a few production photos from season five (including, above), we can now confirm that the decomposition rate has continued.
Here’s a look at the walkers in the first four seasons.
Season One
Season Two
Season Three
Season Four
Here’s what they look like in season five.
And here’s what they are projected to look like in season six.
This shit disturbs the hell out of me. I don’t know why but zombies fucking freak me out more than any other horror genre. I want to watch this show so badly but I can’t get past the second episode of the first season. I literally have to pause it and walk away because I get so wound up and freaked out. With that said, bravo to the makeup teams (and for that final gif).
I get that the season 6 .gif is a joke, but isn’t the logical conclusion that the walkers will, indeed, die out on their own, eventually?There’s no way they can turn enough survivors to sustain the population, so it’s just a waiting game for the survivors, really.
I mean, yes and no. Yeah, eventually the walkers will decompose entirely and die off, but since every human is already infected, their two fates are intertwined. I suppose humans could stay one step ahead of the zombies for a while, but the long-game is that this is an extinction-level event, eventually. Like you said, it’s just a waiting game, but for everyone.
Yeah, I mean as currently living humans shuffle off their mortal coils, unless the head is destroyed they would turn into walkers. Which means a whole new way of looking at burial rites I guess.
(Although, not to GoT this too much, but the funeral pyre would probably be wise, after a bit of head-bashing. Although it would be tough to be a funeral director and have to add that to your to-do list every single day.)
It does raise the very interesting question of what happens in the long, long run with this concept.
I have serious suspension of disbelief problems with “everyone is already infected.” (Yes, about a zombie show. GO WITH ME.) The thing is — nothing infects everyone. Nothing. Not the Black Death, not the Spanish flu, not smallpox. Any pandemic, there are some people with a natural resistance (e.g., sickle cell anemia offers protection against malaria) and then some people who, for whatever reason, simply aren’t exposed. There is NO WAY the entire country, much less the entire world, was exposed to the same thing at the same time with 100% concentration.
I like to assume that will be a plot point at one time.
How much time has passed on the show?
The first zombie we really see – the torso in episode 1 was really decomp’d already – there shouldnt be a lot of on the bones.
I’ve chosen to believe that how a Walker looks is based on their physical state when they died. I’ve always assumed that most zombie diseases also slow down decomposition somehow. Zombie science.
But if a body has lots of open wounds from bites, injuries received trying to escape, accidents, even broken bones, anything that could become infected, that body will just naturally decay much faster and depending on environmental factors, will be more or less messy.
Torso Walker could have had open fractures or wounds on large parts of their body, so those parts very quickly rotted away. But a Walker with only small injuries, one bite or someone who died in their sleep would just be subject to what ever effects the Zombie Bacteria might be having on the natural decay process.
Another theory is that despite the make up process the Walkers are not actually as old as the time line of the show. Every Walker you see might have only been turned weeks before they appear in show but their appearance is based more on weather patterns at their time of change?
