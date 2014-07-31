New Production Photos Confirm Continued Decomposition Of Walkers In The 5th Season Of ‘The Walking Dead’

#Zombies #The Walking Dead
07.31.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

The reason why The Walking Dead is more than just a zombie show, it’s the highest rated show on the goddamn television, is largely because of Greg Nicotero. The four-time Emmy winner (and seven-time nominee) is the special-effects supervisor on The Walking Dead, and he is why the series can do close ups on zombies. Nobody does what Greg Nicotero does better than Greg Nicotero does it.

One of my favorite details about The Walking Dead is that Nicotero also ensures that, in each subsequent season of The Walking Dead, the zombies look more and more decomposed. It’s that attention to detail that really matters, and having seen a few production photos from season five (including, above), we can now confirm that the decomposition rate has continued.

Here’s a look at the walkers in the first four seasons.

Season One

Season Two

season-two

Season Three

season-three

Season Four

Screen Shot 2014-07-31 at 8.20.17 AM

Here’s what they look like in season five.

Screen Shot 2014-07-31 at 8.32.13 AM

And here’s what they are projected to look like in season six.

Source: AMC

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zombies#The Walking Dead
TAGSGREG NICOTEROThe Walking DeadZombies

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP