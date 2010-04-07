NEW SNEAK PEEK AT ‘SUNSET DAZE’

04.07.10

Ever since I first wrote about “Sunset Daze,” WEtv’s supposed “Jersey Shore with Old People,” I’ve been flooded with emails demanding more coverage about old people trying to have sex. “More Sunset Daze!” they write. “Can you find more video of senior citizens dating?” “I can’t wait for ‘Sunset Daze’ to start!” “I can’t get off unless I picture my grandparents having sex.” You know, the usual stuff.

Well, good news, everybody! Embedded below is three minutes of new footage from the show, which features all sorts of clever bon mots your grandpa might say, like “I have a great sex life. I just need someone to share it with.” Also, a group of old women shout “BATTERY-OPERATED BOYFRIEND” together, which really isn’t necessary. I don’t want to hear about old women masturbating. Not unless it’s Helen Mirren and there’s video.

