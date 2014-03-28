Watch A Tutu-Wearing Unicorn Videobomb A Florida Reporter On Live Television

Jacksonville reporter David Williams was just trying to get through his straightforward segment about a house fire when, like seemingly everything in Florida, it took an insanely stupid turn.

Watch the clip below to see Williams’s report for WTLV’s Good Morning Jacksonville get temporarily hijacked by a unicorn. A unicorn rocking a leotard and a tutu.

As for the house fire: Jacksonville’s fire rescue chief said it could have been started by hot materials left on the roof by a construction crew. Two people and four dogs made it out safely.

