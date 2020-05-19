It’s not every day you get to write about Pete Davidson, Nick Kroll, and Princess Diana in the same article, but when the opportunity presents itself, you have to take it.

Kroll was a guest on Monday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he discussed, among other topics, his ‎Oh, Hello podcast with fellow funny-person John Mulaney. It’s very good, with an impressive collection of guests, including Sarah Koening, John “Horny for Adam Driver” Oliver, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Davidson. What is Pete Davidson, a 26-year-old from Long Island who “truly had no idea how Princess Diana died, or that she died at all,” doing on a podcast about the People’s Princess, you might be wondering? Gil Faizon (charmed, I’m sure) has an answer for that.

“What Pete did bring to the table was what it was like to be hounded by the paparazzi,” a bathrobe-wearing Kroll told Meyers, referring to Davidson’s relationship with Ariana Grande. “In a weird way, Pete was, in fact, the most useful guest on the podcast to give a sense of what it was like for Princess Diana, because I would say that SNL… I know that you’re a former cast member and writer, but they’re kind of our royalty.”

Diana was the princess of Wales, but Davidson? He’s the KING of freaking Staten Island. Easily one of the top-five boroughs in New York.