Nickelodeon to Revive “Figure It Out”

A few days ago, I thought to myself, “You know what the world could use right now? We need Nickelodeon to revive a game show from the 1990s that was hosted by an Olympic gold medalist.” I then went to Summer Sanders’s Wikipedia page, to debate hot or not, before going to the Jerry Maguire entry…and the rest is a blur. I seem to remember conversing with a six-year-old Jonathan Lipnicki, but it may have been a dwarf impersonating Philip Seymour Hoffman. Only Mini Hoffman truly knows.

But my prayers have been answered. (Not really; this is a terrible idea.) According to ToldYa.com:

More than a decade after it went off the air, Nickelodeon’s 1990s game show “Figure It Out” is making a comeback. The cable network has ordered 40 brand new episodes of the family-friendly game show to begin production in April in Los Angeles for a premiere later this year.

For the uninformed/blissfully ignorant:

Every “Figure It Out” episode features a panel of celebrities trying to guess kid contestants’ unique talents and skills by asking “yes” or “no” questions while being bombarded by messy visual and tactile clues.

The panel of celebrities included Backstreet brother Aaron Carter, Coolio, Suzy Kolber kisser Joe Namath, Michelle Trachtenberg, Sisqó collaborator Mya, and Kenan Thompson. Ohhhhh. It all makes sense now. 1) Kenan’s going to leave “SNL” after this season, to join the cast of “Figure It Out.” 2) He’ll then use his “Figure It Out” money to convince the other half of the 1990’s answer to Abbott & Costello, Kel Mitchell, to work on the script for Good Burger 2: Sinbad Gets a Job. 3) ??? 4) World domination. Is Lori Beth Denberg the missing link?