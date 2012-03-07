Nickelodeon to Revive “Figure It Out”

A few days ago, I thought to myself, “You know what the world could use right now? We need Nickelodeon to revive a game show from the 1990s that was hosted by an Olympic gold medalist.” I then went to Summer Sanders’s Wikipedia page, to debate hot or not, before going to the Jerry Maguire entry…and the rest is a blur. I seem to remember conversing with a six-year-old Jonathan Lipnicki, but it may have been a dwarf impersonating Philip Seymour Hoffman. Only Mini Hoffman truly knows.
But my prayers have been answered. (Not really; this is a terrible idea.) According to ToldYa.com:
More than a decade after it went off the air, Nickelodeon’s 1990s game show “Figure It Out” is making a comeback. The cable network has ordered 40 brand new episodes of the family-friendly game show to begin production in April in Los Angeles for a premiere later this year.
For the uninformed/blissfully ignorant:
Every “Figure It Out” episode features a panel of celebrities trying to guess kid contestants’ unique talents and skills by asking “yes” or “no” questions while being bombarded by messy visual and tactile clues.
The panel of celebrities included Backstreet brother Aaron Carter, Coolio, Suzy Kolber kisser Joe Namath, Michelle Trachtenberg, Sisqó collaborator Mya, and Kenan Thompson. Ohhhhh. It all makes sense now. 1) Kenan’s going to leave “SNL” after this season, to join the cast of “Figure It Out.” 2) He’ll then use his “Figure It Out” money to convince the other half of the 1990’s answer to Abbott & Costello, Kel Mitchell, to work on the script for Good Burger 2: Sinbad Gets a Job. 3) ??? 4) World domination. Is Lori Beth Denberg the missing link?
Because NO ONE demanded it.
Sure, you can bitch about it, but What Would You Do?
BRING BACK “GUTS” NEXT.
Hey Dude, no need to shout.
Legends of the Hidden Temple or GTFO
I was coming to say exactly the same thing! I could learn a thing from you about how to Think Fast!
of all the gameshows to bring back this would’ve been one of my last choices. well this or the Pre-Guts Mike O’Malley helmed Picture This. That sucked.
The show was called “Get the Picture.”
GET IT RIGHT OR PAY THE PRICE!!!
I used to love this show, but that was probably just because I was a dumb ass kid. The point I stopped watching was when the “talent” was some girl eating cereal out of her reject brother’s chest.
That does sound a bit Out of Control.
CUT! IT! OUT!
Legends>GUTS>Nick Arcade>Wild and crazy Kids>Double dare=what would you do>figure it out. thats something we can all agree on.
also, summer sanders was hot.
Yea, I had a huge crush on Summer when I was Fifteen.
Not that I gave two shits, but Lori Beth Denberg knew all the answers. Cheating bitch.
“Is Lori Beth Denberg the missing link?”
That question sounds vaguely familiar – Jimmy Dean
Bring back Nickelodeon Guts! With popularity of shows like Ninja Warrior and Wipeout giving adults the chance to bumble around obstacle courses, surely something could be worked out for the kids, right? And after all, “Aggro Crag” STILL sounds cool, and not in a kitschy way.
I used to get so pissed at this show when the panel would dick around with unfunny questions to intentionally not figure it out. I’m all for Finders Keepers which encouraged destroying homes to find easily hidden things.
So disgusting! The talents are stupid, one talent was spinning a BEYBLADE 20 feet in the air, pulling frog’s legs, and go-cart racing.