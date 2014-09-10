Nicki Minaj Says She Was Completely Naked During Her VMA’S Wardrobe Malfunction

#Nicki Minaj
Senior Editor
09.10.14 10 Comments

Nicki Minaj almost had the wardrobe malfunction to top all wardrobe malfunctions at the MTV Video Music Awards last month. She almost made everyone forget about Janet’s Jackson boob at the Super Bowl. In Minaj’s own words, she was “butt-ass naked” when her dress ripped on stage.

“…and sure enough, we didn’t have a real quick change right there so it was literally my whole team standing there, holding curtains around me and it was pitch-black and I couldn’t see anything and right before it was time for me to walk out, they went to zip it up and nothing. And right there I thought I died. I didn’t have any underwear, no underwear, no bra. Cause I had just taken off the “Anaconda” outfit, so I was butt-ass naked.”

The only thing separating us and a face-full of Nicki Minaj’s booty was material stretched to its absolute max. A little black dress that left nothing to the imagination. Folks, we were this close to MTV going off the air. But where would I watch music videos Isaac?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSMTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDSNicki MinajNicki Minaj wardrobe malfunctionwardrobe malfunction

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP