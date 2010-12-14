Nightmare Fuel: Mr. Blow Up

I’m all about equality here at Warming Glow, which is why I try to treat everyone with the same amount of disdain, whether they be fatties, uggos, foreigners, furries, or “Oprah” fans. I’ve even made fun of women with big boobs, and they’re the best people on the planet. And so it is in the spirit of equality that I introduce you to Mr. Blow Up, the United Kingdom’s leader in inflatable latex fetishism. Commenter Upstate Underdog writes:
This was on some TV channel over in England. F*cking weird stuff, maybe even too weird for Warming Glow.
Too weird for Warming Glow?!?! I think not! That’s a gauntlet I’m going to pick up. After you watch the video, come with me on a journey through the most troubling images in the video.
I’m not fat, it’s just inflatable clothing.
Where are you going?
I guess there are no inflatable dentists in the UK ?
@ Lord of the Fries – I’m pretty sure The Inflatable Dentists are opening for LCD Soundsystem on the west coast right now.
You think that’s bad? Wait til he turns his penis into a giraffe.
I think it’s every woman’s dream to one day grow up, get married, and be referred to as “Mrs. blow up.”
This guy has a very different definition of “getting blown” than I do.
More than a touch of The League of Gentlemen about that.
Ah well, it’s a free country.
Try as you might Ufford, nothing will ever be more horrifying than your post on the Manimals guy.
I’m surprised this guy isn’t German.
The Big Book of British Smiles strikes again.
Not as disturbing as rainbow headband and shorts. Can’t even believe it’s you in the WL photoshops.
I’d still rather watch him on TV than Jersey Shore.