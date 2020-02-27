Unlike Jaime Lannister, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is still alive.

The Game of Thrones star was involved in a bizarre hoax where several Danish news outlets reported that he died. Oops! “Fake news, we hear about it all the time,” Coster-Waldau said on Instagram. “In Denmark, apparently there’s a story that’s been floating around various websites, and it looked like a news story, and the news was that I had died. You click on the story and then go to some place where you can buy some sh*t.” It’s unclear what the “some sh*t” you could buy was, but you know what Jaime could have used more of? Common sense for not staying with Brienne. Anyway!

Coster-Waldau, who was concerned that his wife or daughters would see the fake report before he could tell them that he was “fine,” left a message for those behind the hoax: “To you who did this, I know you don’t care, but f*ck you.” He also wrote in a caption:

“I have been used in ads against my will before but this is insane. To make a fake news story about my death is beyond disgusting. And although it’s great that the various websites that carried the story have taken it down they still ran it because it was paid for. Surely there must be some control into what you put up before you put it up. Anyway. I am fine.”

Jaime Lannister and Kevin McCallister have something in common:

I just woke up and saw I was trending. Can someone explain what's going on? Did I die again?? — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 26, 2020

I hope that’s the only thing they have in common.