No Big Deal, Just Joel McHale Hanging Out With The Guy Who Will Select Craig Ferguson’s Replacement

Here’s a picture that Julie Chen tweeted out of her, her husband — CBS President Les Moonves — and Joel McHale hanging out, probably having drinks or dinner. I wouldn’t draw any conclusions based on it, though.
I mean, it’s just a guy who just hosted the White House Correspondents Dinner, and whose television show was just cancelled, and whose schedule has now been freed up, hanging out with another guy whose network is in the midst of its upfronts, where it’s making decisions about next year’s schedule. Oh, and one of those decisions is who is going to replace Craig Ferguson on The Late Late Show. Joel McHale’s name might have come up a time or two in those discussions, but up until a few days ago, McHale had said that he couldn’t possibly take over because he was under contract with NBC. Well, he’s not anymore.
I’m sure it’s nothing, though. I’m sure that conversation never even came up over the course of dinner. I’m sure that Joel McHale just likes having drinks with old guys and their wives. Don’t we all?
Are you implying something here?
I’d say this is about as good as an announcement
Jim Rash would make a great gay robot sidekick.
Maybe McHale was free to have dinner with Moonves and Chen because Donald Sterling and V. Stiviano had mysteriously cancelled on him.
I can’t believe they’re going to give it to Julie Chen
Not sure how he’d do in this. But I think he needs to escape E! before his soul is completely crushed. I don’t think I can handle breaking in another new Soup host though.
I like Joel just fine, but Soup needs a shakeup. “Meanwhile, over on Good Day L.A……”
Yeah, he’s had a “why the hell am I still here/doing this” vibe for about a year now. It still mostly works though. Can’t tell if it’s a schtick or not.
He’s had that vibe the entire time, trust me. It’s the whole point.
And the last thing The Soup needs is a shakeup, it’s as good as it’s ever been
I’d be all for this, but man I’m gonna miss him on The Soup
I’m also in the “This would be awesome, but The Soup” camp. But 5x a week vs. once a week.
That photo was really to rub it in Chelsea Handler’s face that Julie Chen is better at sleeping her way to the top.
Norm Macdonald also tweeted today that he thinks Joel’s gonna be the next host. Maybe it was based on this picture. I like Joel McHale, but I kinda dislike the idea of him as a talk show host. He could obviously give a good monologue other bits, and probably good sketches, but I’ve never seen any evidence that he’d be very good with interviews at all. Hopefully he’ll surprise me, if he does get the job.