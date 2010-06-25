No New ‘Breaking Bad’ Until July 2011

Here’s some “Breaking Bad” news, and also breaking bad news: series creator Vince Gilligan has said that AMC’s critically acclaimed won’t be back with new episodes until July of 2011, an unusually long creative hiatus. ScreenJunkies got the details from Gilligan:
“We are going to get back in the room in early July and we’re looking forward to doing that. We’re going to go back on the air in I think July of 2011 so it’s a little ways off but we’ve got a lot of lead time to hopefully make the best show we can make… It’s going to be a lot more pre/writing time which is very good for us.”
Yeah, good for the show, but TERRIBLE for the viewers. Dude, A YEAR?!? And if AMC keeps “Breaking Bad” on Sunday nights, its fourth season will be in the same lineup with “Mad Men’s” fifth season. That’s two hours of mandatory viewing on Sunday nights during the summer. Mandatory viewing with mandatory drinking. I can’t watch “Mad Men” without a glass of whiskey in my hand, and I need booze to calm my nerves during “Breaking Bad.” Oh well, looks like I’m gonna be hung over every Monday in August 2011. That’s kind of nice to know, actually. I usually don’t plan that far in advance.
When Walt found out the party wasn’t for him, he threw the cake on the roof.
I find that smoking Meth during Breaking Bad enhances the experience.
Meth Cat is not happy that it will be a year without Blue Sky:
Watch out, Birthday Cat, Wendy the meth-head could be popping out of that cake.
At least we’ll have lots of “Rules of Engagement” to fill the void.
It makes the show like maximum interesting
WTF? Are not these actors paid enough to keep the show going? rrrrrrrrrrr!