No No No No No No No.

The cheapest, laziest grab for viewers has to be the reality show ploy where the cast of “Real Housewives” or “Jersey Shore” immediately rehashes what happened on a live show immediately following the taped episode. Well, it’s not just a reality show ploy any more: AMC will do the same thing with “The Walking Dead” this fall with a Chris Hardwick-hosted after-show called “Talking Dead.” WOOF.
Fans of The Walking Dead are incredibly engaged with every aspect of the show. They tweet, blog, and post comments in very large numbers, and we wanted to give them an opportunity to interact with the show in a way that they don’t currently have — a kind of live water cooler,” said Joel Stillerman, AMC’s SVP original programming, production and digital content.
Talking Dead will feature Hardwick talking to fans, actors, producers and TV enthusiasts, recapping that most recent Dead episode and taking questions and comments from viewers. “As an enormous fan of both The Walking Dead comic and television show, I pretty much begged for this job,” Hardwick said. [Deadline via ScreenJunkies]
Ugh. With this move, Chris Hardwick has gone from the nerdy, less-funny Joel McHale to the nerdy, less-gay Andy Cohen. No thanks. If I want to discuss “The Walking Dead,” I’ll do it the way it’s supposed to be done: on the Internet with a bunch of faceless strangers.
Shoulda been called “Watch What Happens DEAD.”
Funny, I always thought “The Talking Dead” was the alternative title for The View.
Should been called “Talk Dead with Sue Johanson”
I’ll do it the way it’s supposed to be done: on the Internet with a bunch of faceless strangers.
Also, sex.
I’m looking forward to HGTV’s version of this show, “The Caulking Dead.”
I would love to see the walking dead have Charlie Day guest star as a crazy survivor who gets eaten by zombies. Him screaming would be awesome and sad because if you don’t love Charlie Day you are a dirty member of the Taliban.
Can you imagine if ABC had done this for Lost? Because I would have killed myself.
Well it finally happened. AMC made a bad decision.
I nominate aforementioned Joel McHale to host the green-screened parody of this show, “The Mocking Dead.”
“As an enormous fan of both ____________ and ____________, I pretty much begged for this job,” Hardwick said.
I found the unedited quote.
They almost created a similar show around Colombo called “The Falking Dead.”
Seriously,
No Darabont + talking dead = dangerously close to nuking the fridge
Will they interview zombies? WILL THEY INTERVIEW ZOMBIES?
@esse: Apparently you’re not familiar with a little show called “The Killing”, which was renewed for a 2nd season.
Should have called it “Postmortem”
Am I doing this right? Probably not.
Word has is that Comedy Central is currently filming a pilot for a series about a foundering minor league baseball team that tries to reverse its fortunes with a ceremony that invokes the voodoo god Jobu. Things go wrong, and the entire pitching staff is turned into zombies, with hilarious results. The working title is “The Balking Dead.”
There is only one explanation for Hardwick’s career- He’s had more penis in his mouth than Andrew Zimmern.
Also, he’s on the newest WTF podcast this week. I thought that was only for comedians, but it looks like Maron is branching out.
Matt, I love how ‘too much TV work’ amounts to two shows on G4 and one on BBC America.
Singled Out!
@BrockEffnSamson:
It’s Chris Hardwick. ANY shows at all are too much TV work.
Fucking guy’s a pud. Never watched or listened to anything with that crust whitening taint strip
Chris Hardwick has gone from the nerdy, less-funny
Joel McHaleanyone in a light to medium coma to the nerdy, less-gay Andy CohenRyan Seacrest.
If you think that Chris Hardwick is funny, Al Qaeda wants to recruit you because you are destroying America.
A show hosted by a talented comedian I enjoy about another show I love? Yeah, that sounds terrible. Did I stumble into YouTube comments for a Rebecca Black video? What a friendly free-thinking group of unique individuals.
Enjoy the site otherwise though. As you were, ladies.
Nice job with the name, dbags.
[www.talkingdeadpodcast.com]
i don’t understand what makes him nerdy though. the way he dresses? i’ve never seen him do anything particularly nerdy besides pander to hipsters.