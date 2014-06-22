No One Has Ever Been As Drunk As This Guy Was At A Luke Bryan Concert

Party crashing country star Luke Bryan played at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field last night, and by the time he was out of there, the place basically looked like it had been destroyed by Bane. There was filth everywhere, and people were stumbling like Ben Roethlisberger leaving a trashy party (“Speak of the devil, and he shall *vomits*”). Still, it wasn’t as bad as last year’s Kenny Chesney show.
According to Pittsburgh police spokeswoman Sonya Toler, 37 people were issued non-traffic citations (20 for scalping, one public intoxication, six disorderly conduct and 10 public urination). Toler said seven people were arrested on charges ranging from aggravated assault to public intoxication…There were about 15 fights and more than 100 911 calls. (Via)
But really, it’s all about that one drunk guy. He’s Gotham’s I-got-wrecked’ning.
Seems like the right response if you were forced to go to a Luke Bryan concert.
This is the greatest gif the internet has ever given us. The drunk confusion before the fall. The drunk gathering of thoughts. The drunk determination to get back on his feet. The drunk head first fall into the ground. The drunk drunk drunk drunk drunk.
The whole thing is made infinitely better by the fact he looks just like Colin Farrell’s character from Horrible Bosses.
Pretty impressive last second neck turn to avoid the concrete face plant, not on purpose I’m guessing, but still impressive.
You forgot to mention that his jorts are falling off.
& that he fell into the girls.
What is it with Kenny Chesney shows in Pennsylvania?
[www.youtube.com]
4th rule of Fight Club : never, never, never, never say this*
*Unless you want a 5yr $25 million contract extension
White trash?
In Ohio?
You don’t fucking say.
FML….Pennsylvania
Challenge accepted.
I did it.
I would imagine you get a similar outcome for any concert full of that many ppl in the under-40 demo.
We just need more ppl around to gif them.
I like the guy trying to put on his sandal better.
Correction, drunk guy buying beer.
More incest was commited at this concert than on a typical Lannister Saturday night.
I don’t know, I think this guy might have him beat
[youtu.be]
That’s just an edited version, full clip here
[youtu.be]
As impressive as this is, I feel as if any Russians watching this would call it a Tuesday morning commute and wonder why anyone would video this (as opposed to spending valuable video taping time on dashboard cams)
What the fuck else you gonna do in Pittsburgh?
go see Terry Bradshaw
Psh, that guy doesn’t have a bottle in his hand, therefore he gave up on being drunk before this GIF was made. Fucking amateurs. I can get you a drunk by 3 o’clock this afternoon…with a bottle. These fucking amateurs.
That guy is on drugs. GHB or Ketamine.
Reminded me of the ether scene in Fear and Loathing.
Nice try, Shittsburgh. At Iowa Hawkeye tailgates not only do we get waaaaaay more wasted, we clean up after ourselves*, too.
*Unless we are in Ames.