No One Has Ever Been As Drunk As This Guy Was At A Luke Bryan Concert

#Drunk People
06.22.14 4 years ago 24 Comments

Party crashing country star Luke Bryan played at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field last night, and by the time he was out of there, the place basically looked like it had been destroyed by Bane. There was filth everywhere, and people were stumbling like Ben Roethlisberger leaving a trashy party (“Speak of the devil, and he shall *vomits*”). Still, it wasn’t as bad as last year’s Kenny Chesney show.

According to Pittsburgh police spokeswoman Sonya Toler, 37 people were issued non-traffic citations (20 for scalping, one public intoxication, six disorderly conduct and 10 public urination). Toler said seven people were arrested on charges ranging from aggravated assault to public intoxication…There were about 15 fights and more than 100 911 calls. (Via)

But really, it’s all about that one drunk guy. He’s Gotham’s I-got-wrecked’ning.

Via Deadspin

TOPICS#Drunk People
TAGSDRUNK PEOPLElocal newsluke bryanPITTSBURGH

