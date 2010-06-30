No Third Season for ‘Party Down’ :(

“Party Down,” the critically lauded but little-watched Starz sitcom about Los Angeles caterers with Hollywood dreams, will not get a third season. It’s a shame, but not a surprise: Jane Lynch left after one season for a bigger role on “Glee,” while Adam Scott’s new role on “Parks and Recreation” would limit him to three episodes in a third season. Starz released the following statement (via Mo Ryan of the Chicago Tribune):

“After careful consideration, we’ve decided not to continue on with subsequent seasons of Party Down and Gravity,” says Stephan Shelanski, executive vice president of programming for Starz Entertainment. “We’re grateful to everyone involved in the shows, and are proud to have had them on the channel. Starz remains committed to aggressively expanding our original programming lineup.”

WHOA! They’re canceling gravity?!?! Can they do that? Oh, it’s a show? Never heard of it. But seriously, that sucks about “Party Down.” It was one of the funniest shows on TV, and you’d do well to buy it on DVD or get it through Netflix. Or you could download the torrents, but that’s illegal and punishable by… uh… punishable in theory.