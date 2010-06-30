No Third Season for ‘Party Down’ :(

“Party Down,” the critically lauded but little-watched Starz sitcom about Los Angeles caterers with Hollywood dreams, will not get a third season. It’s a shame, but not a surprise: Jane Lynch left after one season for a bigger role on “Glee,” while Adam Scott’s new role on “Parks and Recreation” would limit him to three episodes in a third season. Starz released the following statement (via Mo Ryan of the Chicago Tribune):
“After careful consideration, we’ve decided not to continue on with subsequent seasons of Party Down and Gravity,” says Stephan Shelanski, executive vice president of programming for Starz Entertainment. “We’re grateful to everyone involved in the shows, and are proud to have had them on the channel. Starz remains committed to aggressively expanding our original programming lineup.”
WHOA! They’re canceling gravity?!?! Can they do that? Oh, it’s a show? Never heard of it. But seriously, that sucks about “Party Down.” It was one of the funniest shows on TV, and you’d do well to buy it on DVD or get it through Netflix. Or you could download the torrents, but that’s illegal and punishable by… uh… punishable in theory.
The writing was on the wall, but … dammit.
Party Down is so much measurably better than P&R that it hurts me to think about it. Dick move, Starz!
i didnt think they needed to cancel it just because adam scott left. The show had plenty of other funny characters and good writing. They could have kept it going. Bad move by Starz which has how much original programming to worry about anyways???
Well Damn. I was excited to see how Martin’s sci-fi masterpiece turned out.
And yet Entourage is currently enjoying it’s 7th season.
It was a brilliant show. I’ll miss it, but I’m actually not sad it’s ending – it’s nice to see the actors move on to bigger (though certainly not better) things with presumably bigger paychecks.
Who the fuck even has Starz? They really should’ve found a way to factor in Netflix VOD numbers into their decision, because isn’t that how everyone watches it anyway?
I guess what I’m saying is that blaming the show for having low ratings when it’s on fucking Starz is kind of counterintuitive.
