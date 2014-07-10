Noah Hawley Hints At A Second Season Of ‘Fargo’ Inspired By A Different Coen Brothers Film

Fargo is about to get picked up for a second season and just snagged a ton of Emmy nominations, so naturally, people are starting to turn their attention to where the show will go from here. One of the nice things about doing a limited 10-episode “event series” is that you’re able to get single season commitments from otherwise busy actors who may not want to sign on for an open-ended series (your McConaugheys, your Thorntons, etc.), thus giving you the chance to start fresh each year. One of the not-no-nice things is that the nice thing I just mentioned means you have to start mostly from scratch every season, instead of walking in with a skeleton to build off of.
Point being, SPILL IT, HAWLEY.
The shape of Fargo 2.0, however, is less certain. [Noah] Hawley was naturally guarded about what he’s considering, and couldn’t speak to any possible returns for his heavily-nominated cast, but he did imply that he’d like to linger in a world adjacent to his original source material.
“What’s really interesting about this exercise of emulating a movie, as a storyteller, is having available to me a whole body of work,” he says. “The Coen brothers are so varied, from Raising Arizona to A Serious Man, there’s so much.”
See, now I’m not quite sure what he means by that. You could read it as either “Season 2 of Fargo will still be all Fargo-y, but will also draw inspiration from other films made by the Coen brothers” or “Season 2 of Fargo will take on a different Coen brothers film entirely, like, for example, Raising Arizona, which was set in the American Southwest, and would be strange to do under the title ‘Fargo‘, seeing as the two locations almost couldn’t be more geologically dissimilar if they tried.” It’s probably the former, but still, this statement actually leaves me with more questions than I had before I read it. The only thing he truly clarified was that “there will be grisly murder,” which, I mean, yeah. Other than that, nothing. I’m so confused.
Someone get me my conspiracy board.
Jesus!
…you said it man! I’m going to get my own show and if you don’t like it, I’m going to stick that gun up your ass and pull the trigger till the hammer goes click!
i said this before, i’ll say it again… the ladykillers… Waffles, forthwith!
I’d like to see them bring back Allison Tolman/Billy Bob Thorton/whoever from the 1st season cast. It would be cool to see them have them play different characters.
No Country for Old Men prequel starring Javier Bardem or Tommy Lee Jones
I wouldn’t mind seeing Fargo re-imagined in a different setting. South? Suburbia? That would interest me too.
Fargo in the southwest would basically be Breaking Bad wouldn’t it?
Give me Nic Cage starring in a Raising Arizona sequel and I will never stop watching it.
Big Lebowski gets no love?
I can imagine the news of that coming out during one of the conventions. The sound of hundreds of White Russians hitting the floor would be interesting.
I still think they should set Season 2 in the 70’s with the case Molly’s dad referred to multiple times. Otherwise, why not call the show “Noah Hawley’s Coen Brother’s Tribute Hour”?
A year and a half later, here we are.
A reinterpretation of ‘Blood Simple’ would work very well within this narrative.
I just had it in my mind that they’d do a “Blood Simple” inspired series.