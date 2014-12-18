Noah Hawley On The ’70s Feel Of The New Season Of ‘Fargo’: ‘It’s Not Boogie Nights’

The first installment of FX’s Fargo mini-series is a fantastic work of television entertainment which has landed it on many Best Of 2014 lists. For Season 2, the Noah Hawley series will be traveling back to the year 1979. The folks over at Entertainment Weekly acquired some pertinent information on the plot for the new season and — rest assured — things will get bloody. From EW:

Expect another snow-swept rural crime drama loosely inspired by the Coen brothers’ film, only this time the action is set in Luverne, Minnesota, where humble married couple Peggy and Ed Blomquist (Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons) find themselves caught in an escalating war between a local crime gang and a major Mob syndicate. (A character in season one cryptically described the 1979 case as “savagery, pure and simple,” with a massive pileup of bodies.) “The scope of the story- telling this season is a lot bigger, it has more of an epic feel to it,” says showrunner Noah Hawley, who adds that the earlier time period and even more rural setting gives the show an almost Western-like quality. “It’s not the ’70s in a Boogie Nights kind of way,” he assures.

Adding to the new season’s buzz, EW also acquired a script page from next year’s premiere episode which you can read here. My excitement for the return of the FX series is already at an all time high. Now, all we need is the addition of Nick Offerman to the cast and everything will be perfect.

