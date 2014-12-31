Nobody Panic But The ‘Mr. Show’ Gang Are All Together And Promising Something Vague On Twitter

It’s New Year’s Eve afternoon, and there’s not much going on. Nope, not much going on in the news at all. So basically, what better time to sneakily DROP A FREAKING BOMBSHELL ON TWITTER ABOUT THE POSSIBLE RETURN OF MR. SHOW IN 2015?????????
*runs around screaming*
If you’re counting, yes, those are six original cast members of Mr. Show in the same room together: Bob Odenkirk, David Cross, Paul F. Tompkins, Jay Johnston, Brian Posehn, and Eric Hoffman — in addition to two other guys we’re trying to identify. Is the guy in the sunglasses Scott Aukerman? And who is the tall guy in the back? [UPDATE: Yes that is Aukerman in the sunglasses and the tall guy is Bob Odenkirk’s brother — thank you friendly UPROXX commenters and my friend Jon Rosenberg.]
I MEAN SH*T. What am I doing sitting here not drinking the champagne I was planning to bring to a New Year’s party tonight when there is something that clearly needs celebrating RIGHT NOW THIS VERY INSTANT. If you’ll excuse me, going to get champagne drunk now. Happy New Year!
And yes, that’s Scott Aukerman in the shades.
The tall guy in the back looks familiar from only a couple of sketches. Perhaps a writer?
Where’s BJ Porter? And Honesty in Motion?
Yes that is Aukerman in the glasses. Wasn’t he the head writer?
The tall guy, I think, is Bill Odenkirk. Bob’s bro.
How can anyone forget that Scott Aukerman is the world’s most famous taint model?
It’s INSANE that guys taint.
And the winner for best day of 2014 is … better late than never … December 31st!
Show me your weenis!
What happened to John Ennis??
(also, HOLY SHIT! YAY!!!)
He’s in some commercial for hard cider at the moment. I’ve seen the commercials pretty regularly lately, maybe during bowl game ads? Also, were is Jerry Minor?
I wonder if that’s him in the far back? Just a bad angle.
John Ennis is one half of the “Political Talk with Two Guys from Boston” segment on Dana Gould’s podcast (which is the best podcast).
That’s definitely John Ennis in the back and unfortunately not Tom Kenny.
Mr. Show is just a boy’s club!
True story…
I saw Bob and David live when they came to New York last year and did they’re live show with Brian Posehn. I got some seats right up front and next thing I knew me and a buddy plus a girl in our row were pulled on stage for a bit they were doing. I got to read a line from the Titannica sketch on cue in front of the crowd while David came in and ripped on our appearance. I was losing my shit. I kid you not, it was a dream come true for me and one of the best moments of my life. I can say that even though I’m only 26.
Live on Mr. Show!
Thei’re!
[www.youtube.com]
HOLY FUCKING SHIT!
Stacey Ritzen, I’m the tall guy in the back, behind Jay. I’m Eric Hoffman. Thanks for the nice write up!
Wearing the LA cap
I am Eric Hoffman!
Oh gosh, sorry about that Eric! Thanks for letting me know!
So…let us in on what this meeting was about?
*Crosses fingers*
I’m Eric Hoffman and so is my wife!
Seriously, though: Holy F. Shitkins. This is just… gonna need a moment here, guys.
His name was Eric Hoffman
@Everybody Loves Waymond *nods* I understand now.
[rs240.pbsrc.com]
Diversity!
I went to Bob’s book reading/signing in Portland a couple months ago and someone asked if there were plans for the reunion. Bob confirmed that there would likely be a 2hr special. More importantly though, he confirmed in writing in my book that 26 is in fact the biggest number.
My great, great, great grandfather started this company with one single rickety, leaky, hand-crafted slave ship and a simple motto: People Selling People to People. So don’t tell me that I’m fat.
I’ve got a naked puppet doing a lewd, lascivious Fandango on the lap of a full-grown man! I got a fella over here, he’s churnin’ butter. A lady over here dippin’ candles…it’s like a pioneer porn shop in here! Close ’em down, boys!
Ho. Ly. Shit.
This is fucking great news.
Hopefully they can pull Tom Kenny and his wife Jill Talley away from their duties on Spongebob Squarepants for this!
“Have you ever taken a train and eaten it piece by piece… after you just derailed it with your penis?”
“Yes………..it was for charity!!!”