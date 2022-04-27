Fans of the superior Harley Quinn (not that one) are in for a real treat! A spinoff of the hit animated series Harley Quinn is in the works at HBO Max, with a focus on Kite Man and the various patrons of Gotham’s sketchy dive bar hangout, Noonan’s.

The show will be produced by Harley Quinn co-creators Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, as well as the voice of Harley herself, Kaley Cuoco. The third season of Harley Quinn will premiere this summer.

Suzanna Makkos, executive VP of original comedy and adult animation for HBO Max, told Variety, “We love the wild and fun world of Harley Quinn so much we just had to make a spin-off and who better to center it around than the outcast Kite Man. Justin, Patrick, and Dean have created the perfect local hangout for Gotham City’s not-so-finest at Noonan’s, where bar patrons can blow off steam after a long day of mayhem.”

Matt Oberg will reprise the role of Kite Man in the 10-episode season. Peter Girardi, executive vice president of alternative programming for Warner Bros. Animation, added: “Exploring this world further with our partners at HBO Max and DC is going to be a lot of fun. Plus, after getting dumped by Poison Ivy, the least we could do was give Kite Man his own show.” Poor Kit Man.

The series is expected to air later this year.