Norm MacDonald + Comedy Central…

As someone who likes both sports and comedy, I’ve always wondered, “Why isn’t there a funny sports show? How come there’s no ‘Daily Show’ for sports, or a humorous alternative to ‘SportsCenter’?” Then “Sports Soup” came along, and I wondered, “Why isn’t there a funny sports show?”

Well, the long wait for such a show may — may — be coming to an end, as Norm MacDonald is developing one with Comedy Central.

The show would be a satirical look at the sports world. On board with MacDonald is Daniel Kellison, a veteran TV producer whose credits include ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Man Show,” according to person familiar with the project…

The project is still in early stages and has a long way to go before getting a green light from Comedy Central. It may face competition from another sports news spoof show that the Viacom-owned cable network is developing with The Onion, the satirical newspaper. [Show Tracker]

As much as I love Norm MacDonald’s comedy, I’m not sure how well he works as a TV host. As anyone who saw him behind the desk of “Weekend Update” can attest, the man LOVES bathing in failed jokes. And while I happen to enjoy his celebration of anti-humor (see: his intentional bombing at the Bob Saget roast), I’m not sure how well it will play to a more Neandethal-y base of sports fans. So I guess I’ll just keep my fingers crossed. You know, wish in one hand, sh*t in the other, and see which fills up first.

