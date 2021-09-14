Getty Image
TV

The Comedy World Reacts To The Shocking Death Of Norm Macdonald At 61

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

The great Norm Macdonald died at 61 years old this morning after a private nine-year battle with cancer. It seems impossible that Norm is gone; his sharp humor made everything he was in better, including Billy Madison, SNL, Klaus, The Middle, and Family Guy, as well as his starring roles in (the severely underrated) Dirty Work and Screwed. He had a unique ability to make a groaner of a joke (“Bob has a beautiful face, like a flower… yeah, a cauliflower”) the funniest goddamn thing that you’ve ever heard.

His fellow comedians are mourning his passing on Twitter.

“Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP,” Seth Rogen tweeted following Macdonald’s death.

Patton Oswalt wrote, “NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening. Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious,” while Bridget Phetasy added, “My timeline is united in sadness over the passing of Norm MacDonald. That was part of his vast genius. He transcended divisions and was always funny, all the time. We have so much to learn from him.” But Jon Stewart may have put it best:

Here’s more.

Now let’s all watch “The Mouth Joke” for the 45th time. It never gets old.

Listen To This
Kacey Musgraves’ Divorce Album ‘Star-Crossed’ Sounds Like Another Classic
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×