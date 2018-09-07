Netflix’s ‘Norm Macdonald Has A Show’ Has A Trailer

09.07.18

Norm Macdonald has a great career at a standup. Norm Macdonald has a perfect joke on SNL. Norm Macdonald has an interesting story about a moth. Norm Macdonald has a Twitter account where he tweets about golf. And now, Norm Macdonald has a show called, fittingly, Norm Macdonald Has a Show.

The Netflix talk show, which premieres on September 14 (the same day as the new seasons of BoJack Horseman and American Vandal), is a loose, relaxed affair, with dogs running around the set and Drew Barrymore sharing stories about her daughter looking like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Also, at one point in the trailer above, Norm suggests he and Judge Judy visit a strip club together, which is also the name of the future highest-grossing movie of all-time. Other guests include David Spade, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, Chevy Chase, M. Night Shyamalan, Michael Keaton, Billy Joe Shaver, and Lorne Michaels.

“Norm just kind of twinkles, even when he’s not playing the dumb guy,” Letterman told the New York Times in a recent profile. “He’s deadly funny, he’s incredibly smart, he’s wildly personable, and he’s peculiar.” His talk show is also unusual: there’s no studio audience, but the crew can often be heard “laughing in the background.” They’re probably thinking about the Scrabble story.

