Well, Norm really stepped in it this time. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter just ahead of the premiere of his new Netflix series, Norm Macdonald Has a Show, deadpan Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald defended his disgraced comic friends, Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr. Macdonald, who was a producer on the Roseanne reboot as well as a writer on the original series, said that he convinced C.K. to call Barr after her show was canceled, noting that “she was just so broken and just crying constantly.”
“There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day,” he said in the interview. “Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?’ But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.”
After his remarks caused widespread outrage, Macdonald attempted to clarify in the above tweet, but the Tonight Show still made the decision to cancel a planned appearance on Tuesday night:
“Out of sensitivity to our audience and in light of Norm Macdonald’s comments in the press today, ‘The Tonight Show’ has decided to cancel his appearance on Tuesday’s telecast,” the network said in a statement.
It’s unclear how the controversy might effect his Netflix series, which is set to premiere on September 14. Netflix did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the New York Times as to whether or not the streaming service was planning to move forward with the show.
It’s kind of lame that we have to shame someone based on what they said that was taken out of context just to match what we’d like to hear in our echo chamber.
It’d be a damn shame if he lost his Netflix show over this.
Avoidance of issues is not a good thing. Discussion I think would have been the better avenue here. Then again it’s Jimmy Fallon and he’s probably the worst of the hosts to take on any serious issue.
Exactly, he’s just there to play charades or pictionary. Fallon sucks.
Let’s just continue to divide instead of listening to each other.
This is the dumbest time to be alive.
“Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?’ But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.”
That’s the line that killed him. Very poorly worded. He may have had a point on some level but he totally should have kept that to himself.
It’s a shame, I really do like Norm.
I have been super turned off by Norm ever since I watched him host on Last Comic Standing. I used to love him.
This seems like a bad choice of words but I think we all kinda get what he was going for. Shouldnt have said it though. His Netflix show is probably safe but I am sure the ratings/views wont be great now
This is similar to the Matt Damon comments about the #MeToo spectrum and how he got lambasted for that…despite it being a true statement. Our society is so up it’s own ass with shaming people and virtue signaling…