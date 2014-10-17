Norm MacDonald’s Television Endeavors, Ranked

6. A Minute With Stan Hooper (2003)
In this show, Norm played a big-city TV reporter who hosts a one-minute weekly segment called… well, you can probably figure that out. He focuses on stories from Small Town America, but fears he’s losing touch by doing the segment from New York. So, he moves back to his hometown with his wife (Penelope Ann Miller), and would have some quaint misadventure every week. Not one of Norm’s finest efforts, and sure enough, it was canceled after just six episodes. If you’re curious about this show, every episode is on YouTube, including a few that never aired on television. That’s the pilot above. Maybe you’ll enjoy it more than I did.
5. Back To Norm (2005)
If A Minute With Stan Hooper‘s six-episode run seemed short, consider the fate of Back To Norm, which aired just one episode before getting the axe from Comedy Central. the show’s opening sketch centered on a man who received severe burns after his wife set him on fire (although, he sorta deserved it). The gruesome image likely turned many people off the show right away. It’s a shame, because a sketch show centered around Norm might have had a lot of potential, but it was given the axe before it had any real time to grow.
4. The Norm Show –– also known as Norm (1999-2001)
The closest thing Norm ever had to a hit show — it ran for three seasons — was also his most conventional. He played a former hockey player who is forced to work as a social worker after a court order. Laurie Metcalf played the do-gooder counselor he naturally developed a crush on, and gradually, he became a better person as his attempts to impress her became more sincere. This show likely got a boost from airing after The Drew Carey Show in its first full season. When it moved to Fridays the following year, it struggled, and quickly got the axe. But hey, at least Norm MacDonald had one show that lasted for more than one season.
I actualyl bought the Norm show on DVD. It wasn’t quite as good as I remembered but I really liked it still. Norm’s great.
Not mentioning his cock filled filled Dennis Miller Live appearances as their own spot….for shame.
Norm Show is solid and Laurie Metcalf crushes every role she’s ever been in.
Sports Show will always win out for his classic bit where he impersonates Blake Griffin. I also still use his “That’d be so impressive if he wasn’t young and black” punchline whenever I see dunk videos.
Norm and Laurie never had a romantic relationship on The Norm Show.
The Sport Show was generally awesome. I was quite upset that it got cancelled
imagine that show with this years NFL antics.
I’ve always liked Norm MacDonald. I for one enjoyed Dirty work and Screwed (2000) . Norm Show was great! I do recall the show changed in season 3. It was cancelled soon after.
I really enjoyed Ridiculous. An underrated comedy album he did a few years back. [www.youtube.com]
“Did he just say ‘cum drunk’?”
“No-no, I think he said ‘become drunk’.”
You forgot Little Chubby from My Name is Earl
Everything is 2nd best to his Roast of Bob Saget.
I get what he was trying to do with that one, but I found it painful… Much like Andy Samberg’s bit on the James Franco one.
Norm’s best quote (to me, anyhow) was in Deuce Bigalow:
“Uh, perhaps you don’t understand. If you don’t pay me now, I’m gonna take this swizzle stick, and uh, I’ll be shoving that right up your pee hole.”
Note to self: remember to get ass wart cream for giant wart on my ass.
Has Norm every gone on Ferguson? I fell like those two would be a match made in “who gives a fuck” heaven.
Love Norm, and was a fan of Dirty Work back in the day, just stupid stupid funny.
My favorite weekend update bit with Norm. Never not funny! [www.youtube.com]
Huh, I would’ve sworn Sports Show had made it to its 2nd season before getting axed. Wish it were still around today.
To talk about Norm’s TV endeavors and not mention his hosting of the ESPYs makes this list moot.
Watching that old Weekend Update, did people really yell out that much from the audience during that era or was that just an abnormality?
Also completely forgot that Kyle Mooney was on Norm MacDonald’s Sports Show